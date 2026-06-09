Senate Bill 1377 Printer's Number 1798
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - (i) the ATC is deemed to take advantage of an error
or omission or reveals an area or discrepancy where a
clarification may be warranted in the request for
proposal or contract documents, which may be subsequently
amended by the commission in its sole discretion;
(ii) cancellation of the procurement without
selection of an offeror and upon an executed agreement
for payment to an offeror in accordance with subsection
(n) or (o);
(iii) the effective date of the contract as a result
of the procurement or upon an executed agreement for
payment to an unsuccessful offeror in accordance with
subsection (n) or (o); or
(iv) another date as may be prescribed under
applicable law, at which time all confidentiality rights,
if any, shall be of no further force and effect except as
otherwise allowed under the applicable law.
(2) An unsuccessful offeror's ATC is not a public record
subject to inspection and duplication under the act of
February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know
Law, unless the commission enters into an agreement with an
unsuccessful offeror for payment of the ATC.
(3) Except to the extent not transferable by law, the
commission may use all or a portion of a submitted proposal
and ATC, including the technologies, techniques, methods,
processes and information contained in the proposal or ATC,
with an agreement for payment of the ATC. Notice of
nontransferability by law shall be given to the commission in
response to the request for proposals or submittal of the
ATC.
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