Senate Bill 362 Printer's Number 1800

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - REHABILITATIVE DISPOSITION OR OTHER FORM OF PRELIMINARY

DISPOSITION, OCCURRING BEFORE THE SENTENCING ON THE PRESENT

VIOLATION, FOR AN OFFENSE UNDER THIS SECTION, AN OFFENSE

SUBSTANTIALLY SIMILAR TO AN OFFENSE UNDER THIS SECTION OR UNDER

THE PRIOR LAWS OF THIS COMMONWEALTH OR A SIMILAR OFFENSE UNDER

THE STATUTES OF ANY OTHER STATE OR OF THE UNITED STATES.

(c) Any person committing a crime enumerated in subsection

(a) or (a.1) shall be ordered to pay restitution of any moneys

received by reason of any false statement, misrepresentation,

impersonation, failure to disclose required information or

fraudulent means. Restitution ordered under this subsection may

be paid in a lump sum, by monthly installments or according to

such other schedule as is deemed just by the sentencing court.

Notwithstanding the provisions of 18 Pa.C.S. § 1106(c)(2)

(relating to restitution for injuries to person or property) to

the contrary, the period of time during which the offender is

ordered to make restitution may exceed the maximum term of

imprisonment to which the offender could have been sentenced for

the crime of which that person was convicted, if the sentencing

court determines such period to be reasonable and in the

interests of justice.

(d) There shall be a [four-year] FIVE-YEAR statute of

limitations on all crimes enumerated in [subsection] subsections

(a) and (a.1).

* * *

(f.1) An individual convicted of any offense under

subsection (a.1) shall be ineligible to receive cash assistance

permanently from the date of a conviction.

(F) AN APPLICANT FOR OR RECIPIENT OF [AID TO FAMILIES WITH

DEPENDENT CHILDREN OR GENERAL ASSISTANCE] TEMPORARY ASSISTANCE

20250SB0362PN1800 - 3 -

<--

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30