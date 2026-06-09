Senate Bill 362 Printer's Number 1800
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - REHABILITATIVE DISPOSITION OR OTHER FORM OF PRELIMINARY
DISPOSITION, OCCURRING BEFORE THE SENTENCING ON THE PRESENT
VIOLATION, FOR AN OFFENSE UNDER THIS SECTION, AN OFFENSE
SUBSTANTIALLY SIMILAR TO AN OFFENSE UNDER THIS SECTION OR UNDER
THE PRIOR LAWS OF THIS COMMONWEALTH OR A SIMILAR OFFENSE UNDER
THE STATUTES OF ANY OTHER STATE OR OF THE UNITED STATES.
(c) Any person committing a crime enumerated in subsection
(a) or (a.1) shall be ordered to pay restitution of any moneys
received by reason of any false statement, misrepresentation,
impersonation, failure to disclose required information or
fraudulent means. Restitution ordered under this subsection may
be paid in a lump sum, by monthly installments or according to
such other schedule as is deemed just by the sentencing court.
Notwithstanding the provisions of 18 Pa.C.S. § 1106(c)(2)
(relating to restitution for injuries to person or property) to
the contrary, the period of time during which the offender is
ordered to make restitution may exceed the maximum term of
imprisonment to which the offender could have been sentenced for
the crime of which that person was convicted, if the sentencing
court determines such period to be reasonable and in the
interests of justice.
(d) There shall be a [four-year] FIVE-YEAR statute of
limitations on all crimes enumerated in [subsection] subsections
(a) and (a.1).
* * *
(f.1) An individual convicted of any offense under
subsection (a.1) shall be ineligible to receive cash assistance
permanently from the date of a conviction.
(F) AN APPLICANT FOR OR RECIPIENT OF [AID TO FAMILIES WITH
DEPENDENT CHILDREN OR GENERAL ASSISTANCE] TEMPORARY ASSISTANCE
20250SB0362PN1800 - 3 -
<--
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.