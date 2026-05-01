Senate Bill 1305 Printer's Number 1659

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - identifying signs of elder abuse.

(c) Initial training.--An EMS provider shall complete an

initial training during the certification process for EMS

providers. The initial training shall be for a minimum of three

hours and cover:

(1) Dementia, psychiatric and behavioral symptoms and

common medical emergencies experienced by individuals living

with dementia.

(2) Communication issues, including how to communicate

respectfully and effectively with an individual who has

dementia in order to determine the most appropriate response

and effective communication techniques to enhance

collaboration with caregivers.

(3) How to address behavioral symptoms during the

administration of emergency medical treatment.

(4) Identifying and reporting incidents of abuse,

neglect and exploitation.

(5) Protocols for contacting caregivers when an

individual with dementia is found wandering or during

emergency or crisis situations.

(6) Local caregiving resources that are available for

individuals living with dementia.

(d) Continuing education.--An EMS provider shall annually

complete one hour of continuing education on dementia covering

the subjects under subsection (c).

(e) Certification sanctions.--An EMS provider who has not

successfully completed the training required under this section

shall be subject to section 8121 (relating to certification

sanctions).

(f) Waiver of initial training.--

20260SB1305PN1659 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30