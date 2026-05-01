Senate Bill 1305 Printer's Number 1659
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - identifying signs of elder abuse.
(c) Initial training.--An EMS provider shall complete an
initial training during the certification process for EMS
providers. The initial training shall be for a minimum of three
hours and cover:
(1) Dementia, psychiatric and behavioral symptoms and
common medical emergencies experienced by individuals living
with dementia.
(2) Communication issues, including how to communicate
respectfully and effectively with an individual who has
dementia in order to determine the most appropriate response
and effective communication techniques to enhance
collaboration with caregivers.
(3) How to address behavioral symptoms during the
administration of emergency medical treatment.
(4) Identifying and reporting incidents of abuse,
neglect and exploitation.
(5) Protocols for contacting caregivers when an
individual with dementia is found wandering or during
emergency or crisis situations.
(6) Local caregiving resources that are available for
individuals living with dementia.
(d) Continuing education.--An EMS provider shall annually
complete one hour of continuing education on dementia covering
the subjects under subsection (c).
(e) Certification sanctions.--An EMS provider who has not
successfully completed the training required under this section
shall be subject to section 8121 (relating to certification
sanctions).
(f) Waiver of initial training.--
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