Senate Bill 1310 Printer's Number 1666
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1666
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1310
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY MALONE, HUGHES, COSTA, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, KANE,
CAPPELLETTI AND KEARNEY, MAY 1, 2026
REFERRED TO FINANCE, MAY 1, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in employer child care contribution tax credit,
further providing for definitions and for employer child care
contribution tax credit.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "aggregate contribution" in
section 1902-K of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known
as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, added July 11, 2024 (P.L.674,
No.56), is amended to read:
Section 1902-K. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this article
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Aggregate contribution." [The]
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