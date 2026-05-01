Senate Resolution 300 Printer's Number 1669

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1669

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

300

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, MARTIN, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, VOGEL,

STREET AND J. WARD, MAY 1, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 1, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of May 2026 as "Myositis Awareness Month"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Myositis is a rare, autoimmune disease that causes

inflammation in the muscles, which can cause prolonged muscle

fatigue and weakness; and

WHEREAS, The disease encompasses several conditions,

including juvenile myositis, dermatomyositis and polymyositis;

as well as inclusion body myositis; and

WHEREAS, These diseases, sometimes referred to as

inflammatory myopathies, can affect the internal organs, skin

and multiple muscle groups of patients; and

WHEREAS, An estimated 75,000 people in the United States are

affected by all forms of myositis; and

WHEREAS, Treatment for this rare autoimmune disease may

include both nondrug and drug-based therapies, including

immunosuppressants or corticosteroids, which slow the body's

immune system and reduce the body's attack on its muscles, skin

and organs; and

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