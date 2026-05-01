Senate Bill 1306 Printer's Number 1674
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - effective date of this section, the Secretary of the Budget
shall transfer to the fund $10,000,000 of the unexpended,
unencumbered or uncommitted prior year funds that were
originally appropriated from the General Fund to any executive
branch agency which is subject to the policy, supervision and
control of the Governor. The Secretary of the Budget may only
make the transfer of funds if the transfer will not result in a
deficit in any appropriation from which the funds are
transferred. No less than 10 days prior to the transfer, the
Secretary of the Budget shall send notification of the transfer
in writing to the chairperson and minority chairperson of the
Appropriations Committee of the Senate and the chairperson and
minority chairperson of the Appropriations Committee of the
House of Representatives.
(e) Additional funding.--Beginning with the 2026-2027 fiscal
year, the General Assembly may transfer or appropriate money to
the fund.
(f) Lapse of funds.--All unexpended, unencumbered or
uncommitted money in the fund as of July 1, 2029, shall lapse
and be transferred to the General Fund.
§ 56A03. Administration.
(a) Applications.--An application for a grant under this
chapter shall be submitted by an eligible applicant in the form
and manner prescribed by the commission.
(b) Review process.--The commission shall review
applications and make awards subject to subsection (c) on a
rolling basis. No later than 90 days after the close of an
application period, the commission, in consultation with the
Governor's Office of Homeland Security, the Department of Health
and the Pennsylvania State Police, shall review and approve or
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