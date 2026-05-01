Senate Bill 1306 Printer's Number 1674

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - effective date of this section, the Secretary of the Budget

shall transfer to the fund $10,000,000 of the unexpended,

unencumbered or uncommitted prior year funds that were

originally appropriated from the General Fund to any executive

branch agency which is subject to the policy, supervision and

control of the Governor. The Secretary of the Budget may only

make the transfer of funds if the transfer will not result in a

deficit in any appropriation from which the funds are

transferred. No less than 10 days prior to the transfer, the

Secretary of the Budget shall send notification of the transfer

in writing to the chairperson and minority chairperson of the

Appropriations Committee of the Senate and the chairperson and

minority chairperson of the Appropriations Committee of the

House of Representatives.

(e) Additional funding.--Beginning with the 2026-2027 fiscal

year, the General Assembly may transfer or appropriate money to

the fund.

(f) Lapse of funds.--All unexpended, unencumbered or

uncommitted money in the fund as of July 1, 2029, shall lapse

and be transferred to the General Fund.

§ 56A03. Administration.

(a) Applications.--An application for a grant under this

chapter shall be submitted by an eligible applicant in the form

and manner prescribed by the commission.

(b) Review process.--The commission shall review

applications and make awards subject to subsection (c) on a

rolling basis. No later than 90 days after the close of an

application period, the commission, in consultation with the

Governor's Office of Homeland Security, the Department of Health

and the Pennsylvania State Police, shall review and approve or

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