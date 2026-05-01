Senate Bill 1307 Printer's Number 1668
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1668
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1307
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, COSTA, KANE AND MILLER, MAY 1, 2026
REFERRED TO FINANCE, MAY 1, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," providing for Historic Barn Preservation Tax
Credit and for regulations; and imposing powers and duties on
the Department of Community and Economic Development.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as
the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by adding an article to
read:
ARTICLE XIX-L
HISTORIC BARN PRESERVATION TAX CREDIT
Section 1901-L. Scope of article.
This article establishes the Historic Barn Preservation Tax
Credit.
Section 1902-L. Definitions.
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