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Senate Resolution 301 Printer's Number 1670

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1670

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

301

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BAKER, BROOKS, COMITTA, CULVER, FARRY,

FONTANA, HAYWOOD, LANGERHOLC, MALONE, MARTIN, PENNYCUICK,

PICOZZI, STEFANO, TARTAGLIONE, VOGEL AND J. WARD, MAY 1, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 1, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of May 17 through 23, 2026, as "Emergency

Medical Services Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Emergency medical services are a vital public

service; and

WHEREAS, The members of emergency medical services teams are

ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a

day, seven days a week; and

WHEREAS, Access to quality emergency care dramatically

improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience

sudden illness or injury; and

WHEREAS, Emergency medical services fills health care gaps by

providing important, out-of-hospital care, including

preventative medicine, follow-up care and access to

telemedicine; and

WHEREAS, The emergency medical services system consists of

first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics,

emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers,

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Senate Resolution 301 Printer's Number 1670

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