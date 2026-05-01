Senate Bill 1316 Printer's Number 1671
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - (ii) Review and act on any newly submitted documentation
subsequent to a request for a fair hearing within ten days of
receipt of the documentation. If, as a result of the review of
the new documentation, the application can be approved, approve
the application and issue a notice of eligibility to the
provider within seven calendar days.
(3) Regardless of the status of the medical assistance
application for long-term care services, including pending,
denied, appealed or under stipulation, the caseworker assigned
to the application shall review and act on all submitted
documentation within ten days of receipt. If, after review of
the documentation, the application can be approved, issue an
eligibility notice to the provider within seven calendar days.
(4) No later than ninety days following the end of each
calendar year, the department shall issue a public report, for
the prior calendar year, to the chair of the Health and Human
Services Committee of the Senate and the chair of the Human
Services Committee of the House of Representatives that includes
the following information from county assistance offices:
(i) The total number of medical assistance applications for
long-term care services submitted.
(ii) The total number of medical assistance applications for
long-term care services approved on initial determination.
(iii) The total number of medical assistance applications
for long-term care services denied on initial determination and
approved through the appeal process.
(iv) The total number of medical assistance applications for
long-term care services approved for uncompensated care
payments.
(v) The total number of medical assistance applications for
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