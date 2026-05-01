Senate Bill 1316 Printer's Number 1671

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - (ii) Review and act on any newly submitted documentation

subsequent to a request for a fair hearing within ten days of

receipt of the documentation. If, as a result of the review of

the new documentation, the application can be approved, approve

the application and issue a notice of eligibility to the

provider within seven calendar days.

(3) Regardless of the status of the medical assistance

application for long-term care services, including pending,

denied, appealed or under stipulation, the caseworker assigned

to the application shall review and act on all submitted

documentation within ten days of receipt. If, after review of

the documentation, the application can be approved, issue an

eligibility notice to the provider within seven calendar days.

(4) No later than ninety days following the end of each

calendar year, the department shall issue a public report, for

the prior calendar year, to the chair of the Health and Human

Services Committee of the Senate and the chair of the Human

Services Committee of the House of Representatives that includes

the following information from county assistance offices:

(i) The total number of medical assistance applications for

long-term care services submitted.

(ii) The total number of medical assistance applications for

long-term care services approved on initial determination.

(iii) The total number of medical assistance applications

for long-term care services denied on initial determination and

approved through the appeal process.

(iv) The total number of medical assistance applications for

long-term care services approved for uncompensated care

payments.

(v) The total number of medical assistance applications for

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