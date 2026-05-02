ICE IS NICE: DHS Law Enforcement Arrests Multiple Murderers, Pedophiles, Arsonists, and Sexual Deviants

Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more criminal illegal aliens convicted for heinous crimes including murder/intent to kill or injure, felony death by vehicle, aggravated arson, and endangering the welfare of a child through sexual conduct.

“Every day, the NICE men and women of ICE are putting their lives on the line to make America safe again,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Just yesterday, they arrested murderers, pedophiles, arsonists, and sex criminals. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Maria Guadalupe Arreola-Rivera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for TWO counts of aggravated arson and murder/intent to kill or injure in Cook County, Illinois.

Gerardo Diaz-Tecroseno, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for felony death by vehicle in Robeson County, North Carolina.

Ricardo Nava-Daniel, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for endangering the welfare of a child through sexual conduct in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

Trinidad Manjarrez-Acosta, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual exploitation of a child in Mesa County, Colorado.

Luis Casco-Medina, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for sexual battery in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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