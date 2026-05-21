ICE Arrests Murderers, Rapists, Drug Traffickers, and Other Criminal Illegal Aliens

Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, criminal illegal aliens will be arrested and removed from our communities

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more criminal illegal aliens convicted for horrific crimes, including murder, rape of a child, and trafficking cocaine.

“Every day, our ICE law enforcement officers are out on the street arresting criminal illegal aliens,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Yesterday, the brave men and women of ICE arrested murderers, child rapists, cocaine traffickers, and other despicable criminals. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE will continue to arrest and remove violent criminal illegal aliens who should have never been in our country in the first place.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Sarath Lon, a criminal illegal alien from Cambodia, convicted for murder in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Ramos Ortiz-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for TWO felony counts of rape of a child in Washington County, Washington.

Raul Retana-Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for trafficking 400 grams or more of cocaine by possession and transport in Guilford County, North Carolina.

Nazarjon Gayratjonovich Abdukahorov, a criminal illegal alien from Uzbekistan, convicted for lure/entice child by various means in Essex County, New Jersey. Abdukahorov is a registered sex offender under Megan’s Law.

Daniel Leal, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for attempted robbery causing physical injury in Jamaica, New York.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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