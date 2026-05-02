Colorado experiences deadliest start to a year for motorcyclists since 2017

Statewide — May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and the Colorado Department of Transportation reminds all road users about shared road responsibility. Between January and March of this year, 15 motorcyclists lost their lives — the deadliest start to a year for motorcyclists in Colorado since 2017.

After an unusually warm winter and a recent spike in motorcyclist fatalities, the need to protect vulnerable road users has reached a critical point. This urgency comes as we enter the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer — a period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when the state historically sees an upswing in traffic crashes and fatalities, especially among motorcyclists.

Helmets remain the primary countermeasure to reduce serious injury and death. Nearly half (49%) of all motorcyclists killed in Colorado over the last five years were not wearing a helmet.

"Earning your motorcycle endorsement and wearing safety gear are responsibilities of every rider before hitting the road," said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. "Safety is a shared responsibility on our roadways. Motorists and motorcyclists need to look out for one another on our roadways to ensure everyone gets home safely."

Since 2015, 58% of the state’s total motorcycle fatalities have occurred between June and September. Last year, 148 motorcyclists were killed on Colorado roads, accounting for 21% of all traffic deaths. Motorcycle fatalities have increased by nearly 90% over the past 15 years.

“This Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, CDOT is raising awareness about the alarming increase in motorcyclist fatalities in Colorado, particularly with a warm winter and spring,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “It is imperative for all road users to exercise caution and follow the laws that protect themselves and others.”

Driver and motorcycle safety tips from CDOT

To enhance safety on our roads, car and truck drivers need to use caution around motorcycles. Drivers and motorcyclists should keep these tips in mind to reduce crashes:

Observe all traffic laws and always obey the speed limit

Always drive and ride sober. Even one drink can affect you

Avoid distractions that take your eyes off the road, such as phones

Yield to motorcyclists, especially while turning at intersections

Wear high-visibility personal protective gear and DOT-compliant motorcycle helmets. Learn how to identify a safe, DOT-compliant helmet on NHTSA’s motorcycle safety page

Remember, lane filtering is legal in Colorado as of 2024.

Weld and Pueblo counties have the highest percentage of fatalities involving unhelmeted riders. Riders aged 40 to 59 have the highest rate of non-helmet use in fatal motorcycle crashes.

According to NHTSA, speed and alcohol are significant contributing factors in motorcycle crashes. In 2025, over 26% of motorcycle fatalities in Colorado involved impairment. The negative impact of alcohol and drugs — including certain prescribed medications — on judgment, coordination and alertness is well documented, posing significant risks to motorcycle riders.