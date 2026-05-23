CDOT partners with Coors Distributing Company to launch DUI awareness campaign at Denver bars

CDOT se asocia con Coors Distributing Company para lanzar campaña de concienciación de DUI en los bares de Denver en español.

Statewide —The Colorado Department of Transportation, in partnership with Coors Distributing Company (CDC), the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Task Force on Drunk and Impaired Driving, has launched a campaign to address the consequences of a DUI and ways to find a safe and sober ride home after consuming impairing substances like alcohol.

The campaign occurs during the Memorial Day DUI enforcement period starting today through May 27. Drivers may see saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and additional law enforcement officers on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers and keeping Colorado’s roads safe. CDOT is supporting Colorado State Patrol and 79 local law enforcement agencies for The Heat Is On Memorial Day DUI enforcement period.

“Many people who choose to drive while under the influence of alcohol don’t understand the consequences that come with a DUI,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “DUIs don’t end when you’re released from jail. These are serious crimes that will affect your life for years. Remember: Every DUI can be avoided by choosing to take a sober ride home.”

As part of the campaign, CDOT and CDC have created posters featuring a “DUI Receipt” that calculates the cost of a DUI, which could be $18,225, including legal fees, DMV fees and more.

The posters are displayed in bathroom stalls, near main entrances and throughout other high-impact areas inside Denver metro area bars such as Lowry Beer Garden, Stoney’s, Viewhouse Ballpark and more. The posters also feature a QR code that links to CDOT’s Impaired Driving webpage, which includes safe ride options.

“This partnership is about raising public awareness of the numerous consequences and heavy financial costs associated with a DUI,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “DUIs and the tragedies caused by impaired driving are entirely preventable. Arranging for a safe and sober ride home saves lives and avoids the hefty costs of a DUI.”

A poster featuring a receipt listing the costs associated with a DUI. The poster copy reads, “If you feel different, you drive different. Plan a sober ride home.”

In 2025, 16,796 people were arrested for a DUI or Driving While Ability Impaired (DWAI) in Colorado, which roughly translates to more than 46 arrests every day. According to the 2025 Colorado Driver Behavior Report, most Coloradans never drive while under the influence — but of those who do, 34% of them said they would stop driving while impaired if they thought they might receive a DUI, and 22% said they would stop if they could more easily get an Uber/Lyft/taxi.

“At Coors Distributing Company, responsibility extends beyond our products to the communities we serve. We’re proud to partner with CDOT, the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Task Force on Drunk and Impaired Driving to help promote safe, sober driving this summer,” said Jennifer DeGraff, Director of Marketing at Coors Distributing Company. “By working together and supporting consumer-focused programs, we can raise awareness and encourage Coloradans to make responsible choices that keep our roads — and our communities — safe.”

“Taking rideshare, public transportation or asking a sober friend for a ride home will always be cheaper than a DUI,” said Tuesday Black of the Colorado Task Force on Drunk and Impaired Driving. “Our goal is for everyone who sees these posters to arrange that sober ride home if it wasn’t already part of their plan.”

Memorial Day marks the start of the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, the period until Labor Day when crashes spike and the majority of Colorado’s traffic fatalities occur. In 2025, 81 fatalities involving impaired driving occurred during the time frame.

Throughout the recent Spring Events DUI enforcement period, there were 374 arrests. Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (34), Thornton Police Department (32) and Fort Collins Police Department (29) had the most arrests. Following the Memorial Day enforcement period, the next DUI enforcement period will be Summer Blitz from June 4 to 17.

About The Heat Is On

The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year, with 15 specific high-visibility impaired-driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events. Enforcement periods may include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers.

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