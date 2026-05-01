New UC Degree Plus Pilot Program shows demand for career-readiness training

SACRAMENTO –Governor Gavin Newsom today highlighted the efforts of the University of California (UC) system to better prepare undergraduate students for a rapidly changing workforce influenced by tech-driven economic change.

The UC Degree Plus Program, launched in 2025, is a two-year pilot program currently available at no additional cost to UC Santa Barbara (UCSB) and UC San Diego (UCSD) students, combining a UC bachelor’s degree with skills-based certificates and paid internships to strengthen workforce readiness, connect students with employers, and improve career outcomes in an increasingly competitive labor market. The UC Degree Plus program will serve 480 students across both campuses from 2025-2027 and is already in high demand.

The UC Extension Center is available across nine UC campuses and serves over 300,000 people each year learning new skills relevant to their fields to earn certificates or transition into new fields. UC Extension offers a comprehensive range of educational opportunities tailored to the needs of the community and working professionals seeking to advance in their current field, upskill, transition to new careers, or pursue personal enrichment.