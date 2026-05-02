Governor Newsom announces appointments 5.1.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Daisy Hughes, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Chief Counsel at the Department of Rehabilitation. Hughes has been an Attorney Supervisor at the Department of Rehabilitation since 2025, where she has held several roles since 2007, including Attorney IV, Attorney III and Staff Counsel. She is a Member of the Disability Advisory Committee for the City of Elk Grove, Parent Teacher Organization of Elliott Ranch Elementary, Disability Inclusivity Bar Association of Sacramento, and a Co-Facilitator of the Vocational Rehabilitation Attorney Network. Hughes earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of California, San Diego. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $212,940. Hughes is a Democrat.

Cindy Elliott, of Los Osos, has been appointed Medical Director of Atascadero State Hospital. She has been the Acting Medical Director at Atascadero State Hospital since 2025, where she has held multiple positions since 2019, including Chief Psychiatrist and Contract Psychiatrist. Elliott was Staff Psychiatrist at the California Men’s Colony of California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2013 to 2019. She was a Contract Psychiatrist and Civil Service Staff Psychiatrist at Atascadero State Hospital from 2010 to 2013. Elliott was a Staff Psychiatrist and Assistant Professor in Psychiatry at Truman Behavioral Health from 2007 to 2010. She was a Psychiatrist at the University of Southern California and Los Angeles County Medical Center from 2004 to 2007. Elliott earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from Saint Louis University of Medicine and a Bachelor of Science degree in Bioresources from University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $482,208. Elliott is registered without party preference.

Thomas David Forderer, of San Jose, has been appointed to the State Independent Living Council. Forderer has been a Disability Policy Intern for the Office of Senator Dave Cortese since 2024 and a LIFE (Living Informed Free and Empowered) Connector at PRAGNYA since 2024. He was a Counselor at the Legal Resource Center for the Associated Students of San Francisco State University from 1999 to 2002. Forderer was a Consultant to the Office of Disabilities in the Office of San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown from 1996 to 1997. He is the Co-Chair of the Self-Determination Advisory Committee of the San Andreas Regional Center, Vice-Chair of Santa Clara County In-Home Support Services Advisory Committee, Member of the Board of Directors of the Silicon Valley Independent Living Center, and Member of the Santa Clara County Democratic Committee and Committee for Transportation Mobility & Accessibility at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. Forderer earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from San Francisco State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Forderer is a Democrat.

Brian Barrett, of El Macero, has been appointed to the California Exposition and State Fair Board of Directors. Barrett has been Manager of McKenzie Seed since 2016, Owner of Barrett’s Landing Warehouse since 2014, a Management Consultant for Conway Preservation Group since 2023, and a Grain Merchandiser of Archer Daniels Midland Rice since 2007. Barrett was a Grower Representative of Farmers Rice Cooperative in 2006. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business from California State University, Chico. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Barrett is a Democrat.