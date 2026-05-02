Governor Newsom statement on Fifth Circuit ruling restricting access to mifepristone

News SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:Daisy Hughes, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Chief Counsel at the Department of Rehabilitation. Hughes has been an Attorney Supervisor at the Department of Rehabilitation since 2025,...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.