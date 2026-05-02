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Governor Newsom statement on Fifth Circuit ruling restricting access to mifepristone

News SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:Daisy Hughes, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Chief Counsel at the Department of Rehabilitation. Hughes has been an Attorney Supervisor at the Department of Rehabilitation since 2025,...

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Governor Newsom statement on Fifth Circuit ruling restricting access to mifepristone

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