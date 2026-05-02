New Haven Barracks / DUI - Drug #3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B5001827

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 05/01/2026 at 1539 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stewarts Gas Station

TOWN/STATE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: DUI – Drug #3

ACCUSED: Susan Wry

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 1st, 2026, at approximately 1539 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the Stewarts Gas Station in Ferrisburgh after receiving reports concerning the welfare of an operator located in a vehicle at the gas pumps. The operator was identified as Susan Wry (59) of Bristol, Vermont. While speaking to Wry, troopers observed indicators of impairment.

Wry was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI – Drug and transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Wry was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 6th, 2026, at 1230 hours.

Members of the Vergennes Rescue and the Vergennes Police Department assisted Troopers.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2026 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



