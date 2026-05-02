Shaftsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation X2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3002119
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Kyle Stevens
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 04/30/2026 @ 1413 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Vermont Route 346, Pownal
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation X2
ACCUSED: Juvenile
AGE: NA
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA
ACCUSED: Landen Caron
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police observed two vehicles racing on US Route 7 in the area of Vermont Route 346 in Pownal. Both vehicles' speeds were confirmed by radar to be traveling 93 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone. At the time of the incident traffic was heavy and it was actively raining. A traffic stop was conducted on both vehicles, and both operators were issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for 23 VSA 1081(b), totaling two points and a waiver penalty of $641 each. Both operators were also charged with Negligent Operation, violations of 23 VSA 1091. Both operators were processed roadside and released. One of the operators is a juvenile and will not be identified.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/22/26 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.