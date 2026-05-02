Shaftsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation X2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B3002119

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Kyle Stevens

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 04/30/2026 @ 1413 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Vermont Route 346, Pownal

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation X2

ACCUSED: Juvenile

AGE: NA

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA

ACCUSED: Landen Caron

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police observed two vehicles racing on US Route 7 in the area of Vermont Route 346 in Pownal. Both vehicles' speeds were confirmed by radar to be traveling 93 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone. At the time of the incident traffic was heavy and it was actively raining. A traffic stop was conducted on both vehicles, and both operators were issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for 23 VSA 1081(b), totaling two points and a waiver penalty of $641 each. Both operators were also charged with Negligent Operation, violations of 23 VSA 1091. Both operators were processed roadside and released. One of the operators is a juvenile and will not be identified.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/22/26 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.