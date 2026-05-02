Traffic Alert - 1549 Berlin State Highway, Berlin, car fire fully involved

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

1549 Berlin State Highway, Berlin, car fire fully involved has both lanes obstructed in the area of due to a fire incident.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.