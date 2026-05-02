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Williston Barracks / DUI #3, Negligent Operation and Criminal DLS

CASE#: 26A1003157

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ahmed Sharif                           

STATION: Williston Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: April 29, 2026 at approximately 2141 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 NB MM 95.5, Colchester, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3, Negligent Operation and Criminal DLS

 

 

ACCUSED: Jervon T. Montgomery  

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 29, 2026, at approximately 2141 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling well in excess of the posted 65 mph speed limit. The vehicle’s speed was confirmed by radar to be 90 mph in the 65 mph zone on Interstate 89 Northbound MM 95.5 in the town of Colchester. A traffic stop was conducted, and the operator was identified as Jervon T. Montgomery (28) of Burlington, VT.

 

While speaking with Montgomery, Troopers detected indicators of impairment, his driver’s licenses was also criminally suspended. After a thorough investigation, Montgomery was subsequently arrested for multiple charges including suspicion of DUI. Montgomery was processed at the Williston Barracks and released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County court on June 11, 2026, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #3, Negligent Operation and Criminal DLS.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 11, 2026, at 0830 hours             

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N /A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ahmed Sharif

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495 

(802) 878-7111

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Williston Barracks / DUI #3, Negligent Operation and Criminal DLS

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