Temporary area closure within Edson Fichter Nature Area due to pathway work

On Monday, May 4, Idaho Fish and Game will temporarily close access to Ardith’s Garden within the Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello. Construction of a new pathway from the amphitheater to the garden is being donated by a Pocatello business, Iron Horse Asphalt.

In the interest of everyone’s safety, Fish and Game is asking nature area visitors to please respect the closure while construction crews complete this work.

Access on the main pathway through the nature area will remain open to the public.

“Once again, members of our community have stepped up to support another improvement project at Edson Fichter Nature Area,” said Regional Habitat Biologist Maria Pacioretty. “We are so grateful to the Friends of Edson Fichter Nature Area group for coordinating this effort and to Iron Horse Asphalt for donating all the work! This project would not be possible without this collaboration.”

The Edson Fichter Nature Area is owned and managed by Idaho Fish and Game. This 40-acre site hosts a fishing pond, a sporting dog pond, paved trails for walkers and bikers, two pollinator-friendly gardens, access to the Portneuf River, and plenty of wildlife watching opportunities.