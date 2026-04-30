Centinela State Prison honors crime victims

Centinela State Prison Warden Andre Green welcomed local dignitaries and staff to honor victims and survivors of crime during the Crime Victims’ Rights and Recognition Ceremony held April 24.

Gina Vargas, Executive Director of the Center for Family Solutions, gave an impassioned presentation in support of all those who suffer the devastating physical and emotional effects of domestic violence. The center has provided personal, financial, and housing assistance to victims of domestic violence in Imperial County since 1977.

Imperial County District Attorney George Marquez also described the ongoing efforts his office makes to prosecute criminals and support victims. He introduced Maria Moore, Director, Imperial County Victim and Witness Assistance Office. Her office provides critical emotional support to crime victims who are preparing to testify in court proceedings.

Submitted by Lt. M. Ramos

Follow CDCR on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast.

See more stories highlighting CDCR/CCHCS staff.