Week in Review: May 1, 2026

In this May 1 Week in Review, we highlight CCHCS dental root canal expansion, ISP staff earning national recognition and MCSP’s ’80s-themed fun run.

Staff Recognition

ISP’s CALCTRA correctional training manager receives recognition

Ironwood State Prison (ISP) California Correctional Training and Rehabilitation Authority (CALCTRA) Correctional Training Manager Valerie Dupree received national recognition at the 2026 National Correctional Industries Association conference.

Dupree was named to the Honor Roll for the Western Region, representing the state of California.

The award recognizes individuals whose leadership and program contributions strengthen Correctional Industries across the country.

Her recognition highlights the impact of training programs and staff leadership within institutional operations.

Ironwood staff recognized Dupree’s achievement as a reflection of her dedication and continued contributions to the program.

In Our Institutions

VSAS hosts debate with Fresno State team

Valley State Adult School (VSAS) hosted an in-person debate with the Fresno State University Debate Team.

Participants engaged in discussions on the value of a college degree, a potential U.S. war with Iran and firearms policies for K–12 teachers.

VSAS participants worked with Fresno State students throughout the semester, meeting every other week to prepare.

Topics were selected in advance, giving participants time to research and build their arguments.

The debate marked the third year of the program, which ends each term with a final event.

The exchange gave participants a chance to sharpen critical thinking skills and engage in structured, respectful dialogue.

ISP supports Blythe youth through field improvements

Ironwood State Prison (ISP) partnered with the Blythe Little League Board to help improve local baseball and softball fields.

CCHCS employees Jacque Salazar and Jessica Garcia helped initiate the project after reaching out to Warden Christopher Pierce.

“Absolutely, we’re always willing to assist with any needs the city may have, especially when it pertains to the youth,” Pierce said.

Plant Manager Francisco Gonzalez and a team of incarcerated workers created new signs for the fields.

The additions brought a fresh look to the ballfields and supported a space used by youth in the Blythe community.

Folsom State Prison supports local youth football

The incarcerated population at Folsom State Prison donated $3,084 to the South Sacramento Raiders Youth Football Organization.

The contribution was part of an effort to give back to the community and support youth development programs.

Funds will help provide opportunities for young athletes to participate in tackle football and cheerleading.

The program also promotes sportsmanship, academic achievement and personal growth.

The donation reflects continued efforts to support positive outlets for youth in the community.

In the Community

MCSP hosts ’80s-themed fun run

Mule Creek State Prison (MCSP) staff turned out for an ’80s-themed Fun Run that brought together wellness, teamwork and camaraderie.

The event drew employees, along with their families and friends, for time together outside the work environment.

Participants moved through the course while catching up, supporting one another and enjoying the shared experience. Neon colors, leg warmers and retro outfits were on full display, adding to the spirit of the day.

The run offered a chance to stay active while connecting beyond the workplace. Turnout across all age groups made the event inclusive and well attended.

The MCSP Employee Association thanked those who participated and helped make the event a success.

The day reflected the sense of community that continues to bring staff together at MCSP.

HQ staff roll up sleeves to donate blood

Headquarters (HQ) staff from CDCR and CCHCS rolled up their sleeves to donate through a blood drive in Elk Grove.

In the back parking lot of building E, the bloodmobile was ready for donors first thing in the morning April 29.

“Local hospitals are facing a critical need for blood, and your donation can help save lives. Every donation truly counts,” organizers said.

CCHCS

CCHCS expands root canal treatment

Access to root canal treatment is expanding across California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS) dental clinics. Dentists and dental assistants are now performing procedures once rarely available in correctional settings.

Division of Adult Parole Operations

FCRP freedom hikers promote wellness and reentry

Female Community Reentry Program (FCRP) and Community Participant Mother Program (CPMP) participants in Santa Fe Springs continue weekly therapeutic hikes in Whittier.

What began as a single outing has grown into a consistent program led by DAPO Parole Agent II Specialist Jesus Sanchez and contracted program provider staff.

Participants hike the Bob Henderson Loop Trail twice a week during early morning hours.

On average, five to 15 participants join each four-mile hike focused on wellness, routine and connection.

Agent Sanchez said the hikes help set a positive tone for the day and build consistency.

Participant Carmen Lopez said the hikes offer serenity, self-reflection and health benefits.

The program has served 60 participants and continues to promote stress relief, pro-social skills and positive engagement through shared activity.

DAPO CRU breaks barriers with Solano County hiring event

The DAPO Community Reentry Unit (CRU) partnered with the Solano County Workforce Development Board to host a large-scale hiring event for justice-impacted individuals.

More than 650 job seekers attended the event at Solano Community College, connecting with over 90 employers actively hiring.

The event was open to the public and provided a real-world opportunity for participants to showcase their skills and engage directly with employers.

Parole Agent II Specialist J. Richardson worked alongside employers and participants to identify strengths and support meaningful job connections.

“It is through collaborations like these that we are able to reinforce the reintegration process,” Richardson said.

Outreach efforts included probation offices, day reporting centers and community programs to expand access.

The event highlights continued efforts to support employment pathways and successful reentry.

Observances

Administrative Professionals Day spotlights support staff across parole

As Administrative Professionals Day was observed in April, the Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO) highlighted the critical role of support staff across the division.

While parole agents and custody staff are often the public face of reentry, administrative professionals work behind the scenes to keep operations running.

Analysts, parole service associates, program technicians, office technicians, personnel specialists and IT staff manage records, coordinate services and support communication across units.

Their work supports compliance, accurate data and timely information sharing that impacts both rehabilitation efforts and public safety.

“Within DAPO, our administrative professionals are truly the backbone of our division,” said Director Bryan Bishop.

Leaders across DAPO said these staff provide structure, maintain operations and resolve issues before they escalate.

Their work supports field staff and helps ensure parole operations run efficiently each day.

In the Media

Village resident launches book on bringing art to prisons A Larchmont Village resident’s experience founding and developing a program to bring the arts to prisons is told in a new book. Buckley’s program, Prison Arts Collective, has brought the arts to over 10,000 people incarcerated in 17 California state prisons since 2013.

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