Mike Mojarro, retired correctional sergeant

Mike Mojarro, a retired correctional sergeant, passed away April 29, 2026. Mojarro worked for the department for nearly 15 years.
He began his career with the department as a cadet in November 2006. After graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy, he reported to California State Prison-Los Angeles County in March 2007.
Mojarro promoted to sergeant in April 2017 and remained at the institution until retiring in March 2021.
“Mike was known for his big heart and always standing by his partners in all circumstances. He is also a loving husband and father of three. We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Mike’s family, loved ones, and friends during this difficult time,” according to the institution.
Details regarding funeral services are not yet available.
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