NEBRASKA, May 1 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Nebraska Honoring Fallen Firefighters

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen directed that all U.S. and Nebraska flags be flown at half-staff on Sunday, May 3 in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Trump honoring our nation’s fallen firefighters. May 2 – 3 is National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

“We most recently experienced the grit and perseverance of our Nebraska firefighters as they worked tirelessly to extinguish the destructive wildfires that impacted our state. Without their efforts, there would have been greater loss of property, livestock and human life. We owe them, and those firefighters who have previously lost their lives, our great respect and appreciation,” said Gov. Pillen.

Ninety-seven firefighters died in the U.S. in 2025. To learn more about their sacrifices and information concerning the services that will take place this weekend at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, MD, log onto Fire Hero Website.