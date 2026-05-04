TGR Foundation expands commitment to educators, launches new free professional learning opportunity

TGR Foundation Logo Cohort of teachers participating in TGR Foundation's free educator professional development program, STEM Studio. Educators engaging in STEM learning activities at STEM Studio

TGR Foundation Empowers Educators Beyond Teacher Appreciation Week Through Free Year-Round Professional Development Programming

If we want to meaningfully expand access to opportunity, we have to invest in educators at scale. Professional development is one of the most powerful ways we extend our reach beyond our walls.” — Hrag Hamalian, CEO of TGR Foundation

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week TGR Foundation is reaffirming its dedication to supporting educators not just for one week but year-round. Through its STEM Studio educator professional learning series, TGR Foundation provides K–12 educators with free, tiered training designed to enhance science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) teaching, inspire inquiry-based learning and strengthen student engagement.Now in its tenth year, STEM Studio has become a cornerstone of TGR Foundation’s educator professional learning programming, which offers immersive, hands-on experiences that help teachers reimagine how STEAM comes alive in their classrooms. Participants leave with ready-to-use lesson plans, classroom resources, practical implementation tools and an ongoing community of support.“Teachers are at the center of lasting educational change,” said Hrag Hamalian, CEO of TGR Foundation. “With STEM Studio, we’re investing directly in the educators who ignite curiosity and opportunity for students every day. This experience doesn’t just transform classrooms; it renews teachers’ own sense of purpose and creativity—they reconnect with why they chose to teach in the first place.Hamalian is an educator and leader with more than 20 years of experience spanning K–12, higher education and workforce development. Before joining TGR Foundation, he founded Valor Academy Middle School and served as CEO of Bright Star Schools, expanding access and improving outcomes for thousands of students in Los Angeles.The no-cost STEM Studio sessions will take place in June and July in Anaheim, Los Angeles and Philadelphia, with a virtual option available to provide accessibility to educators nationwide. Those seeking more information or to register can visit TGRFoundation.org/STEMStudio or email educators@tgrfoundation.org.Valued at more than $400 per participant, the series offers three progressive levels that help educators model and foster student-led learning. With support from DoW STEM, participants receive free registration, instructional materials and, for Los Angeles teachers, professional learning credits toward salary advancement.In 2026, TGR Foundation will debut a fourth level of the series, Building Inquiry Innovators. The session will provide a space for educators to engage in a free inquiry environment as a “student” before developing inquiry lessons and activities of their own. Participants will explore and apply the eight domains of an entrepreneurial mindset to provide the skills and tools needed to prepare students for future careers.Beyond training, STEM Studio creates a ripple effect of impact. Each participating educator reaches an estimated 99 students annually, multiplying the program’s influence across thousands of classrooms nationwide.“If we want to meaningfully expand access to opportunity, we have to invest in educators at scale,” said Hamalian. “Professional development is one of the most powerful ways we extend our reach beyond our walls—multiplying impact through the teachers who shape students’ lives every day.”Since opening the flagship TGR Learning Lab in Anaheim, California, in 2006, TGR Foundation has placed an emphasis on empowering students to pursue their passions through education and serving educators to reach more students. Through year-round educator professional learning opportunities, nearly 7,500 educators across Southern California, Philadelphia and beyond have received a variety of free resources and support to help them prepare their students for success in the classroom, careers and life.About TGR FoundationTGR Foundation is a leading education nonprofit founded in 1996 by Tiger Woods. With a commitment to providing opportunities that unlock the unlimited potential in the lives of young people from under-resourced communities, its mission is to empower students to pursue their passions through education. In 2026, TGR Foundation is celebrating 30 years of driving dreams together. Through its TGR Learning Labs and signature education programs focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) educational enrichment, career and college readiness and health and well-being, TGR Foundation has served more than 217,000 students. For more information, visit TGRFoundation.org or connect on Facebook, X and Instagram.For media inquiries, please contact TGR Foundation via DKC Sports at tgrfoundation@dkcnews.com.

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