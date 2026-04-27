TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia Robotics Team Qualifies for FIRST® Robotics World Championship in Its Inaugural Season

TGR Foundation Logo Tiger Robotics Team celebrates Rookie All-Star Award win in their inaugural season Members of Tiger Robotics Team practice with Tinker Tiger robot

TGR Foundation announced that TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia’s first-year robotics team, Tiger Robotics, has qualified for the FIRST® Robotics World Championship

Our students built more than a robot; they built the confidence, discipline and collaborative mindset that will carry them into future careers in engineering, technology and beyond.” — Hrag Hamalian, CEO of TGR Foundation

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TGR Foundation announced that the TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia ’s first-year robotics team, Tiger Robotics, has qualified for the FIRST® Robotics World Championship , taking place April 29 – May 2 in Houston, TX. As the only robotics team in West Philadelphia, this achievement marks an extraordinary milestone for the TGR Learning Lab and its students, placing it among the top high school robotics teams in the world.The team’s robot, Tinker Tiger, is a fully custom, industrial scale machine designed, engineered and built by students over a three-month season. Fourteen of the team’s 22 members will represent the TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia at the world championship, where hundreds of teams from around the globe will compete and participate in hands on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) experiences, technology showcases and professional networking. Leading up to the event, the Tiger Robotics team members will continue refining their robot and strengthening their strategy as they prepare to represent TGR Foundation’s vision of a world where opportunity is universal and potential is limitless.“This accomplishment demonstrates what becomes possible when young people are given the space, tools and mentorship to take ownership of their learning,” said Hrag Hamalian, CEO of TGR Foundation. “Our students built more than a robot; they built the confidence, discipline and collaborative mindset that will carry them into future careers in engineering, technology and beyond.”Competing in the FIRST Mid Atlantic District, one of the most competitive regions in the country, Tiger Robotics made an immediate impression. The team earned the Rookie All Star Award at its first district event and repeated the honor at the Mid Atlantic District Championship, where judges recognized the team’s engineering, teamwork, business operations and community engagement as exceptional for a first-year program.For students, the season reflects months of technical problem solving, collaboration and leadership development which are core components of TGR Learning Lab’s Teen Career Readiness Strategy. Each member has designated roles and responsibilities aligned with real-world careers, including the building team, programming team and marketing team, all which provide learning experiences and develop vital skills including CAD design, fabrication, coding and communications. The Tiger Robotics course at the Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab requires members to complete a pre-season class and commit to consistent practice, ensuring every participant gains meaningful hands-on experience. Many team members also serve as interns at the Learning Lab, teaching younger students programming CAD and 3D printing skills while strengthening the region’s STEM talent pipeline.“It is an incredible moment for our team”, said Adam Mesewicz, director of career-connected learning at TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia and team coach. “Each member came together from various schools and neighborhoods to become a team, unified by a commitment to learn, innovate and grow together. Their creativity and determination is truly inspiring.”The Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab, which opened in April 2025 at the Cobbs Creek Golf and Education Campus in Philadelphia, provides free, year-round educational opportunities for local youth in grades 1-12, including science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) courses, academic support, college preparation and career-connected learning experiences. It is one location of TGR Foundation’s expanding network of Learning Labs, including the flagship Learning Lab in Anaheim, California and future locations set to open in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Augusta Georgia.About TGR FoundationTGR Foundation is a leading education nonprofit founded in 1996 by Tiger Woods. With a commitment to providing opportunities that unlock the unlimited potential in the lives of young people from under-resourced communities, its mission is to empower students to pursue their passions through education. In 2026, TGR Foundation is celebrating 30 years of driving dreams together. Through its TGR Learning Labs and signature education programs focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) educational enrichment, career and college readiness and health and well-being, TGR Foundation has served more than 217,000 students. For more information, visit TGRFoundation.org or connect on Facebook, X and Instagram.For media inquiries, please contact TGR Foundation via DKC Sports at tgrfoundation@dkcnews.com.

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