TGR Foundation Launches Driving Dreams Together, Celebrating 30 Years of Impact with EY US as Presenting Sponsor

2026 is a landmark year for Tiger Woods' nonprofit, TGR Foundation, as it celebrates 30 years of empowering students to pursue their passions through education

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2026 is a landmark year for TGR Foundation as it celebrates major milestones, including 30 years of serving young people. Established in 1996 by Tiger Woods and his parents, Earl and Tida, TGR Foundation was built upon the Woods family legacy of sharing and caring and the belief that education has the power to transform lives. Tiger’s vision is to create safe, inspiring spaces that empower young people to pursue their passions through education. Presented by EY, Driving Dreams Together is a year-long celebration of TGR Foundation's 30 years of impact, including the 20th anniversaries of its TGR Learning Lab Anaheim and Earl Woods Scholar Program. At the opening of the TGR Learning Lab Anaheim in 2006 , Tiger stated the following to students and the community in attendance, “This is your Learning Lab, a safe place where you have the opportunity to learn, grow and chase after your dreams.” Since then, TGR Foundation has driven transformational impact in the lives of young people from the classroom to thriving lives and careers in pursuit of a world where all have the opportunity to unlock their unlimited potential.Through TGR Foundation and its nationwide network of TGR Learning Labs and educational programs, students receive opportunities, experiences and guidance, which help them discover their passions and prepare for their futures. TGR Foundation’s programs focus on STEAM educational enrichment, health and well-being and career and college readiness, empowering students with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in school and life.“In 1996 Tiger set out with a big dream, to positively impact the life of one person every day. Through TGR Foundation, we are realizing that dream and more, by reaching thousands of young people annually, providing them with access and opportunities toward a brighter future,” said Cyndi Court, CEO of TGR Foundation. “Our impact is possible because of our partners and supporters, such as EY US, who continue to support our mission. Together, we are empowering the next generation to turn their dreams into reality.”Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), a global professional services firm, serves as the official presenting partner for TGR Foundation’s 30th anniversary year. Through the collaboration, they will further expand educational programs at TGR Learning Labs.Golf Channel has also joined TGR Foundation in its 30th anniversary year as the official media partner. Golf Channel will celebrate TGR Foundation’s impact and Tiger’s legacy on and off the course with exclusive content that will air throughout the year.Since 1996, TGR Foundation has touched the lives of more than 3 million young people. Through its TGR Learning Labs and Earl Woods Scholar Program, the Foundation has emphasized education as a cornerstone, serving more than 217,000 students from under-resourced communities through its programs.TGR Foundation is committed to equipping young people from under-resourced communities with the skills, confidence and resources needed to pursue their dreams. 2026 will not only be a celebration of TGR Foundation’s impact, but it will also launch its next major chapter: expanding TGR Learning Labs to new communities in need. This expansion will enable thousands more students each year to access immersive learning experiences that ignite curiosity, build essential skills and empower them through education. Driving Dreams Together is also a call to mission-aligned partners to join Tiger in creating more opportunities for young people to achieve their dreams.In addition to the flagship TGR Learning Lab in Anaheim, California, the Foundation opened the Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab at the Cobbs Creek Golf & Education Campus in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 2025 and has announced plans for future locations in Los Angeles, California at Lulu’s Place, Atlanta, Georgia, in partnership with the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and Augusta, Georgia, in partnership with Augusta National Golf Club.###About TGR FoundationTGR Foundation is a leading education nonprofit founded in 1996 by Tiger Woods. With a commitment to providing opportunities that unlock the unlimited potential in the lives of young people from under-resourced communities, its mission is to empower students to pursue their passions through education. In 2026, TGR Foundation is celebrating 30 years of driving dreams together. Through its TGR Learning Labs and signature education programs focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) educational enrichment, career and college readiness and health and well-being, TGR Foundation has served more than 217,000 students. For more information, visit TGRFoundation.org/30.About EYEY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets. Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multidisciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories. All in to shape the future with confidence.EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. 