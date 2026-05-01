MPD Makes Arrest of a Serial Retail Theft Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect for a series of retail thefts committed throughout the month of April 2026.

Between April 8 and April 29, 2026, the suspect entered multiple retails establishments, where he stole merchandise exceeding $23,000.00.

1000 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest:

Wednesday, April 08, 2026 at approximately 12:15 p.m. CCN: 26046181 (Theft 2)

Thursday, April 16, 2026 at approximately 6:37 p.m. CCN: 26050053 (Theft 2)

Friday, April 17, 2026 at approximately 12:18 p.m. CCN: 26050864 (Theft 2)

Sunday, April 19, 2026 at approximately 12:50 p.m. CCN: 26051922 (Theft 2)

Thursday, April 23, 2026 at approximately 2:00 p.m. CCN: 26053968 (Theft 1)

Friday, April 24, 2026 at approximately 6:26 p.m. CCN: 26054674 (Theft 2)

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at approximately 4:04 p.m. CCN: 26056594 (Theft 2)

1700 Block of 14th Street, Northwest:

Saturday, April 11, 2026 at approximately 1:34 p.m. CCN: 26047905 (Theft 1)

Monday, April 20, 2026 at approximately 4:01 p.m. CCN: 26052491 (Theft 1)

1200 Block of G Street, Northwest:

Sunday, April 12, 2026 at approximately 5:13 p.m. CCN: 26051491 (Theft 1)

Monday, April 13, 2026 at approximately 7:26 p.m. CCN: 26051491 (Theft 1)

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at approximately 8:30 p.m. CCN: 26051491 (Theft 1)

Saturday, April 18, 2026 at approximately 12:06 p.m. CCN: 26051429 (Theft 1)

Sunday, April 26, 2026 at approximately 7:08 p.m. CCN: 26055676 (Theft 1)

On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, the suspect entered a retail establishment in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, and began concealing merchandise. Second District officers responded and apprehended the suspect on scene. Officers recovered $1,118.30 worth of stolen merchandise. CCN: 26057132 (Shoplifting)

On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, 41-year-old Theodore Sadat Blandford, of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Shoplifting, and Multiple Counts of Second Degree & First-Degree Thefts.

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