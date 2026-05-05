Caretech Expands DD Services Across Nebraska, Delivering Critical Support to Underserved Communities

Caretech

Caretech expands DD services across Nebraska, improving access to person-centered care for underserved communities and supporting independent living

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretech, a trusted provider of compassionate home care services, is expanding its offerings to include Developmental Disabilities (DD) Waiver services across most Nebraska and Kansas markets—excluding Omaha and Lincoln—bringing critical, person-centered support to rural and underserved communities. To support this growth, Caretech has introduced two new leadership roles: DD Care Coordinator and Regional Governance and Operations Lead.

This expansion is a reflection of not only Caretech’s continued commitment to increasing access to high-quality care, but also in response to recent proposed changes to the AD (Aged and Disabled Waiver). Caretech’s goal with this expansion is to have the diversity in service lines to ensure all individuals in need of home care and habilitation, s have the support they need to live independently and thrive in their communities.

For many families across rural Nebraska, access to developmental disability services remains limited due to provider shortages, transportation barriers, and geographic isolation.

“Many of these communities have the need, but not the resources,” said Rachel Mitchell, DD Care Coordinator at Caretech. “Our goal is to bridge that gap—by bringing services directly to individuals and empowering them to build the skills they need to live more independently.”

Caretech’s DD Waiver program provides Medicaid-funded, community-based services designed to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Services include in-home support, community integration, life skills development, employment and vocational support, behavioral services, and respite care—each tailored to the individual’s unique goals and needs.

At the heart of Caretech’s approach is a deep commitment to person-centered care—ensuring that individuals are not only supported, but heard.

“My role is to ensure that every individual has a voice in their care,” Mitchell said. “We take the time to truly understand each person—their goals, their challenges, and what independence looks like for them—so we can build a path forward together.”

Through continuous collaboration with families and caregivers, Caretech creates customized care plans that evolve alongside each individual, helping them build confidence, develop life skills, and stay connected to their communities.

As Caretech expands into new markets, maintaining consistency and quality remains a top priority.

Renee Self, Regional Governance and Operations Lead, brings nearly two decades of experience in DD Waiver programs and operational leadership to ensure that growth is supported by strong systems and standards.

“Growth only works if it’s built on a strong foundation,” said Self. “We are focused on creating the systems, training, and accountability that allow us to scale while ensuring families experience the same level of care—no matter where they live.”

Self’s role focuses on governance, compliance, training, and operational infrastructure—ensuring that Caretech delivers consistent, high-quality care across every community it serves.

What sets Caretech apart is its diverse, yet integrated approach—combining traditional home care services with DD Waiver support to create continuity as individuals’ needs evolve over time.

“Too often, individuals are treated as numbers within a system,” Mitchell added. “At Caretech, we take a different approach—one that focuses on the whole person and supports them step by step in achieving their personal goals.”

This model not only improves quality of life, but also strengthens long-term outcomes by helping individuals develop the skills needed to live as independently as possible.

The impact of these services extends far beyond daily care.

Through consistent support and individualized planning, individuals gain confidence, improve communication, and build meaningful relationships—while families gain peace of mind knowing their loved ones are supported by a dedicated, compassionate team.

“Success is when someone feels confident in their life, a family feels supported, and a caregiver feels empowered to do their best work,” said Self. “That’s what meaningful care looks like.”

Over the next several years, Caretech plans to expand its DD services across Nebraska, increase caregiver presence in underserved regions, and explore additional community-based programming to further support independence and social connection.

“We’re not just filling a gap—we’re building something families can rely on for the long term,” said Self. “We’re creating a model of care that is personal, consistent, and built to grow with the communities we serve.”

About Caretech

Caretech is a leading home care provider dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals and families through compassionate, personalized support. With a focus on dignity, independence, and innovation, Caretech delivers high-quality care solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the communities it serves.

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