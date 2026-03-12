Caretech Expands Midwest Home Care Services to Lincoln, Nebraska, Strengthening Advocacy for Families and Caregivers

Caretech expands into Lincoln, Nebraska, bringing compassionate in-home care and advocacy for families navigating complex caregiving needs.

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretech, a mission-driven home care provider serving families across the Midwest, announced the expansion of its services into the Lincoln, Nebraska market. The expansion reflects Caretech’s continued commitment to helping individuals live safely and independently at home while strengthening support systems for families navigating complex care needs.

For Caretech Chief Operating Officer Kerin Zuger, the expansion represents more than business growth — it reflects the deeply personal mission that drives the organization.

“At Caretech, we say we care for your family like our very own, and I mean that literally,” said Zuger. “My 80-year-old mother, a retired nurse, is a caregiver on our team. She currently cares for a 14-year-old individual on the autism spectrum whose family recently lost their father. My mom sits at the kitchen table with her, helping bring comfort and stability to that home. That’s the heartbeat of what we do.”

Founded in 1999, Caretech provides assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs) and personalized in-home support for seniors, individuals with disabilities, and families needing additional care assistance. The organization’s care model combines compassionate human support with innovative operational tools that allow caregivers to focus on meaningful relationships with clients.

Caretech’s arrival in Lincoln also comes during a critical time for families relying on Nebraska’s Aged and Disabled (AD) Waiver program. Following significant public feedback, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services recently retracted proposed changes that would have capped live-in caregiver support hours.

“The state’s decision to reconsider those proposed cuts is encouraging,” Zuger said. “It shows that when families and caregivers speak up, their voices matter. But long-term solutions require collaboration. Our goal in Lincoln is to be part of that solution — supporting families while helping ensure sustainable care options remain available.”

Caretech’s approach emphasizes what the company calls “high-tech, high-touch” care — using advanced operational tools behind the scenes so caregivers can focus on what matters most: human connection, dignity, and independence.

The organization currently supports nearly 300 clients across four states and continues to expand access to person-centered home care services throughout the Midwest.

“Our mission is simple,” Zuger added. “We want families to know they don’t have to face care challenges alone.”

About Caretech

Caretech is a privately owned home care provider founded in 1999, offering compassionate in-home support services for seniors, individuals with disabilities, and families. Through person-centered care planning and innovative care solutions, Caretech empowers clients to live independently while maintaining dignity, connection, and quality of life. The organization currently serves clients across multiple Midwestern states and continues to expand access to high-quality home care services. Learn more at www.caretechinc.com.

*Personal details changed to protect patient confidentiality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.