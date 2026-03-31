New Aging Coalition Launches in North Platte to Strengthen Support for Seniors

North Platte launches Aging Coalition to unite local leaders, expand resources, and improve care access for seniors through collaboration.

NORTH PLATTE, NE, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new Aging Coalition has officially launched in North Platte, bringing together local organizations, professionals, and community members dedicated to supporting the area’s aging population.

Spearheaded by Jen Caudillo, Community Liaison and Resource Coordinator for Caretech, and Dalene Skates, Business Development Advisor for Home Instead, the coalition aims to foster collaboration, share resources, and improve access to care for seniors across the region.

The mission of the Aging Coalition is simple yet impactful: to support the aging population through community connection, shared knowledge, and collaborative partnerships. Through this initiative, members will work together to exchange ideas, build relationships, and ensure that seniors and their families can access the services they need.

“North Platte has long been surrounded by strong coalitions in neighboring communities, but we identified a critical gap locally,” said Caudillo. “This group helps bridge that gap—because if one of us can’t help, we know someone who can. We are truly better together.”

The coalition provides opportunities for:

• Educational programming and guest speakers

• Networking and professional kinship

• Community involvement and events

• Increased awareness of local resources for seniors

The inaugural meeting was held on Tuesday, March 24, with strong community participation. Moving forward, the coalition will meet monthly on the last Tuesday at noon.

In addition to attending, local organizations are encouraged to host meetings, offering a unique opportunity to showcase their services and share how they support seniors in the community.

Meeting highlights and updates will be shared in a monthly newsletter, and participants can also join the North Platte Aging Coalition’s Facebook group for ongoing communication, event details, and meeting locations.

Community members and professionals interested in participating are encouraged to get involved.

To learn more or join the coalition, contact:

Jen Caudillo at Jen@caretechinc.com

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