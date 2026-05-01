Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,173 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,825 in the last 365 days.

The latest on California's CARE Courts

When CARE Courts were introduced in California in 2022, they were touted as a way to help California’s most vulnerable. The system was designed to allow family members, first responders, and others to petition the courts on another person’s behalf, who may be homeless, severely mentally ill, or both, to compel them into a variety of treatments. As of July of 2025, just 2,421 petitions have been filed, with 45% of all petitions being dismissed. New legislation has been introduced to address some perceived gaps in care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The latest on California's CARE Courts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.