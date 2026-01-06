OGARAJETS Welcomes Tara Czop to the Closing & Project Management Team

Tara Czop Joins OGARAJETS

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OGARAJETS is pleased to announce the addition of Tara Czop to the Closing and Project Management department as an Engagement & Closing Specialist. Tara brings more than six years of experience across aircraft finance, sales, and complex transaction execution, further strengthening OGARAJETS’ ability to deliver seamless, detail-driven client outcomes.Tara joins the team with a strong background in business development, market intelligence, and aircraft transactions. In her most recent role, she led regional sales efforts across the Midwestern United States, focusing on identifying new business opportunities while providing strategic market insight to support growth initiatives. Previously, she served in a senior aircraft product and finance role, where her responsibilities included conducting market research and valuation analysis, coordinating sales and remarketing efforts, facilitating transactions among brokers, clients, technical teams, and legal counsel, and leading aircraft refurbishment design projects.Over the course of her career, Tara has evaluated approximately $2.5 billion in annual aircraft finance originations, closed 25–30 aircraft transactions per year, and played a key role in guiding refurbishment projects from concept through execution. Her experience working across multiple stakeholders and disciplines aligns closely with her responsibilities supporting aircraft closings and project management at OGARAJETS.“Tara brings a rare combination of transaction experience, financial acumen, and organizational discipline,” said Aaron Smelsky, Director of Sales Support at OGARAJETS. “She understands how all the moving pieces come together, and her attention to detail and positive energy will be a huge asset to our team and our clients.”Tara is currently pursuing her Accredited Senior Appraiser (ASA) certification, specializing in aircraft evaluations. She is an elected board member of the Minnesota Business Aviation Association (MBAA) and an active member of both the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) and National Business Aviation Association (NBAA).Outside of work, Tara volunteers at local cat shelters and is a passionate fan of the New England Patriots and Formula 1 racing, particularly Max Verstappen. Known for her fun, energetic personality and collaborative approach, she brings enthusiasm and precision to every interaction.About OGARAJETSFounded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $8 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, OGARAJETS is known for its integrity and client-first approach, earning a level of trust that is rare in the industry.

