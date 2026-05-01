Readiness Through Partnership: Thai Stryker Exchange Builds Future Capability

Soldiers from the Washington Army National Guard strengthened a critical international partnership during a Stryker Maintainer and Maintenance Manager Subject Matter Expert Exchange with the Royal Thai Army, March 30 to April 17, 2026 in Chon Buri Province, Ko Chan District, Thailand.

The exchange brought together maintenance professionals from the Washington Army National Guard’s Logistics and Maintenance shop and Royal Thai Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Maintenance Support Battalion (MSB), including Forward Support Companies. The SMEE focused on enhancing the Royal Thai Army’s ability to sustain and operate its Stryker vehicle fleet while strengthening maintenance management practices across formations.

“This exchange is about more than just equipment—it’s about building lasting relationships and sharing knowledge that improves readiness on both sides,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ricky Thomas, the lead for the exchange.

The engagement marked the sixth Stryker maintainer exchange conducted by the Washington Army National Guard since August 2024, and the second iteration specifically focused on maintenance management. Previous exchanges were held both in Thailand and at the Yakima Training Center in Washington state, demonstrating a sustained commitment to long-term partnership development.

“Soldiers from both the U.S. and Thailand participated in hands-on and classroom instruction covering a wide range of technical and operational topics,” said Thomas. Maintainer-focused training included removal of the Stryker Full Up Power Pack (FUPP), C7 engine run-up and testing procedures, valve adjustments, control arm maintenance, and operation and sustainment of the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS). In parallel, maintenance managers collaborated on improving systems and processes critical to unit readiness. Topics included maintenance management fundamentals, work order processes, running estimates, parts and supply chain management, petroleum, oils and lubricants (POL) forecasting, and battery systems management.

“The exchange provided Royal Thai Army mechanics, many of whom are newer to the Stryker platform, with increased technical confidence and practical experience,” said Thomas. “It also allowed Washington Army National Guard soldiers to share best practices and gain insight into partner force operations.”

By the conclusion of the SMEE, both forces achieved measurable gains in maintenance proficiency and operational effectiveness. The training enhanced the Royal Thai Army’s ability to independently sustain its Stryker fleet, ultimately improving overall equipment readiness.

The Washington Army National Guard’s continued engagement through the State Partnership Program underscores the importance of sustained collaboration, interoperability, and shared expertise in maintaining modern military capabilities.

Looking ahead, Thomas and a group will travel to Thailand again in May to conduct the Stryker Leaders Course exchange focused on increasing leader readiness and understanding of Stryker operations, and ensuring that partner nations are prepared to meet evolving operational demands together.