New Training Facility Expands Opportunities in Central Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 1 - Released on May 1, 2026

A multi-million-dollar investment from the Government of Saskatchewan, BHP and Carlton Trail College will support development of the new BHP Technical Training Centre in Humboldt. The new centre will expand Carlton Trail College's existing campus, helping train the next generation of skilled workers and delivering lasting economic benefits across the region.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested nearly $4 million in the new facility. BHP is contributing an additional $1.9 million, bringing the company’s total investment in advancing trades readiness in the region to nearly $8 million.

"Partnerships between post-secondary institutions, government and industry are essential to Saskatchewan's continued growth and to creating dynamic training and employment opportunities for students," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "BHP and Carlton Trail College play key roles in our economy, and this new facility will help train more skilled workers, support local industry and contribute to the goals of the Saskatchewan Growth Plan and Labour Market Strategy."

The project will transform a former retail warehouse into a modern, flexible learning centre designed to adapt to evolving training needs. Carlton Trail College will use the space to deliver high-quality programs that help meet rising workforce demand in a region where there is strong growth in the mining, manufacturing, agriculture and health care sectors.

"This expansion represents a significant investment in the future of our region," Carlton Trail College President and CEO Amy Yeager said. "It strengthens our capacity to provide high-quality, hands-on trades and skills training that aligns with industry needs while opening more doors for learners in our communities. We are sincerely grateful to the Province of Saskatchewan and our funding partner BHP for their support and shared commitment to making this vision a reality."

BHP and Carlton Trail College have had a strong partnership for several years and jointly launched the BHP Potash Academy in 2025. BHP has invested $6 million in the program to deliver a paid, industry-aligned program that equipes graduates with the skills and certification necessary to transition directly into production and maintenance roles at the Jansen mine.

"Saskatchewan is seeing significant industrial growth and with that comes increased demand for skilled trades and technical expertise," BHP Potash Asset President Karina Gistelinck said. "Our continued investment in Carlton Trail College and their expanded facilities is about opening doors for students, strengthening the local workforce and helping communities fully benefit from growing economic opportunity."

Renovations will begin this summer, with the facility expected to fully open in fall 2027.

Carlton Trail College is a regional post-secondary institution committed to delivering quality education and training that empowers learners for success. With a strong focus on innovation, collaboration, and community connection, the College offers a diverse range of programs, including post-secondary studies and skilled trades training, Adult Basic Education, English language instruction, and workforce development opportunities. Carlton Trail College proudly serves learners and communities across east-central Saskatchewan. Learn more at carltontrailcollege.com

BHP is a global resources company that produces essential commodities the world needs, including iron ore, copper, steelmaking coal - and soon potash. With operations and projects in over 90 countries around the world, BHP is currently building the Jansen potash mine in Saskatchewan. BHP has an unwavering commitment to safety, and a focus on operational excellence, disciplined capital allocation, and delivering long-term value for shareholders, employees, partners and communities. BHP's purpose is to bring people and resources together to build a better world. For more information, visit bhp.com.

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