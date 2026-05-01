Province Offers Grants for Suicide Prevention

CANADA, May 1 - Released on May 1, 2026

For a second year, the Government of Saskatchewan is offering grants to community partners to support suicide prevention initiatives across the province.

The Suicide Prevention Grant Program encourages community partners to develop creative ways to support suicide prevention, with a focus on training and skills development, increasing awareness of resources, reducing stigma, and building capacity to mobilize community action.

Total funding of $350,000 is available, with each successful applicant receiving up to $10,000.

“The tragic loss of one person to suicide is one person too many,” Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. “Addressing self-harm and suicide is a priority for our government. Through these grants, we are working together with partners to support the mental health of Saskatchewan residents.”

Applications will be accepted from groups such as community-based organizations, Indigenous communities, school divisions, and municipalities.

Fifty-three groups received suicide prevention grants in 2025-26, including Southeast Advocates in Estevan and Weyburn.

"This funding has allowed us to invest in critical suicide prevention training for our entire team," Interim Executive Director of Southeast Advocates Shannon Fodchuk said. "Through the Canadian Mental Health Association Weyburn branch, we are training our staff to recognize when someone may be struggling and respond in a meaningful, supportive way. As an organization serving vulnerable populations, this training is essential to ensuring we can provide safe, informed, and compassionate support when it matters most."

Applications for this second year of the Suicide Prevention Grant Program come as the province recognizes May 4 to 10 as Mental Health Week.

The grant program is part of Pillars for Life: The Saskatchewan Suicide Prevention Plan. Released in 2020, Pillars for Life serves as a guide for government and partners to improve and expand suicide prevention efforts in the province.

In addition to the Suicide Prevention Grant Program, several key provincial suicide prevention initiatives include:

funding the community-led Roots of Hope Suicide Prevention initiative in five northern Saskatchewan communities;

funding a provincial rapid access counselling for suicide loss support program through Family Service Saskatchewan, which supports the immediate psychological needs of families and friends of people who have died by suicide or survived with significant injury or trauma;

support of a family engagement group to gather feedback from families who have experienced suicide loss;

development and distribution of suicide prevention wallet cards;

support for suicide prevention public awareness campaigns to inform individuals that help is available for people thinking of, or affected by, suicide; and

promotion of the national Suicide Crisis Helpline, 9-8-8.

This year, Saskatchewan is investing a record $674 million in mental health and addictions, which includes $2.3 million specifically for suicide prevention initiatives.

For information on how to apply for a Suicide Prevention Grant, visit saskatchewan.ca/suicide-prevention-grant. Applications are due by July 3, 2026.

To learn about resources available on suicide prevention and mental health, visit saskatchewan.ca/suicide-prevention.

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