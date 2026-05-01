Apply Now: Saskatchewan's Big Game Draw Open For 2026 Hunting Season

CANADA, May 1 - Released on May 1, 2026

Hunters, get ready! Saskatchewan residents can enter the 2026 Big Game Draw for a shot at exclusive hunting opportunities for mule deer, elk, moose and pronghorn across the province.

"The Big Game Draw provides an exceptional opportunity to experience Saskatchewan's world-renowned hunting," Environment Minister Darlene Rowden said. "We encourage hunters to submit their applications early and to be fully prepared for the season!"

To ensure a smooth application process:

Log in to your HAL account early.

Use the online residency verification tool.

Review the 2026 Big Game Draw Supplement at saskatchewan.ca/hunting for quotas and other essential details.

Applications must be submitted online via the Hunting, Angling and Trapping Licence (HAL) system no later than 4:00 p.m. on May 28, 2026. Please note that late submissions cannot be accepted, there are no extensions or exceptions.

Draw results will be available in mid-June, with pronghorn results posted in mid-July. While email notifications will be sent, it remains each hunter's responsibility to check their results through their HAL account. Successful applicants can purchase licences beginning August 1 through the HAL system.

For help with HAL accounts or the application process, visit saskatchewanhal.ca or call 1-888-773-8450. For questions about hunting in Saskatchewan, reach out to the Ministry of Environment's Inquiry Centre at centre.inquiry@gov.sk.ca.

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