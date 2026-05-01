Open Hearts Foundation Celebrates Record-Breaking 2026 Gala Weekend

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Non-profit organization Open Hearts Foundation recaps the results of their 2026 Annual Gala and 75th Birthday Jubilee Celebration for Founder Jane Seymour.The Open Hearts Foundation hosted an unforgettable Gala-Jubilee weekend, Friday April 17th and Saturday April 18th, bringing together community leaders, supporters, and nonprofit partners in a powerful celebration of generosity, creativity, and the healing power of the arts. The two-day event not only honored the Foundation’s mission, but also exceeded fundraising expectations, marking their most successful and empowered year to date.The weekend began on Friday with Jane’s Jubilee: A Lasting Legacy at Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas, where nearly 250 attendees gathered to celebrate Founder Jane Seymour’s 75th birthday. The day highlighted the Foundation’s commitment to healing through the arts, featuring interactive experiences led by nonprofit partners—Vision Board from the Heart with Crescent Moon Center, Relighting the Torch with The CityKids Foundation, and Sunlight Cyanotype Art with Creative Kids.A highlight of the celebration was the Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman reunion, a fan favorite moment overflowing with love for the actors who brought these unforgettable characters to life.Guests contributed through donations, silent auction participation, ticket purchases, and sponsorships, all in support of expanding access to arts-based healing programs.The celebration culminated with Saturday’s Annual Open Hearts, Healing Arts Gala, held at Jane’s private estate near Los Angeles. More than 150 guests attended the elegant evening, which featured appearances by local celebrities, philanthropists, and longtime supporters. Christi Paul hosted the program, guiding attendees through an inspiring night of storytelling and impact.During the program, Seymour asked guests, “Raise your hand if you don’t know anyone impacted by mental health.” Not a single hand rose. The moment captured the urgency of the national mental health crisis and the Foundation’s commitment to advancing healing through the arts.Performances by our featured nonprofit partners, The CityKids Foundation and Urban Voices Project, highlighted the transformative power of the arts and created moving moments throughout the evening. In a heartfelt tribute to this year’s honorees, each of their organizations, Creative Kids and The CityKids Foundation, received a surprise $15,000 grant, awarded in addition to their previous grants, honoring their leadership and deepening the Foundation’s commitment to their missions.The event’s live auction and fundraising appeal generated unprecedented enthusiasm, fueling a total of more than $600,000 for the Foundation and reflecting the generosity and spirit of the Open Hearts Foundation community.“This year’s Gala Weekend was truly extraordinary,” said Tim Mallad, Board Chair of the Open Hearts Foundation. “We are deeply grateful to our community of sponsors, partners, and supporters whose generosity allows us to continue supporting nonprofits turning adversity into possibility across the country.”The Open Hearts Foundation extends special recognition to its 2026 sponsors and in-kind contributors for their essential support. This includes Platinum Benefactor Sponsor Gallo; Gold Benefactor Sponsors Ann Cox, Forefront Living, JS Designs, Tracey Gluck, and 3 Peas In A Pod; Silver Benefactor Sponsors Body Firm and Christy Scott Cashman; along with In-Kind Sponsors Always Off Leash, Cashman Hotels, Crépe Erase, Coco House Pilates, Delta, Gallo, Hastings Hotels, JCB Collection, Malibu Brewing, Nosostros Tequila, SIMKHAI, Tovar Printing, Wallaroo Hats, Winn Slavin Fine Art, and Winward Home.Rooted in compassion and the Open Hearts Philosophy, the Foundation champions the arts as a powerful pathway to healing by building a collaborative, nationwide ecosystem of changemakers advancing mental health through creativity and community. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $2.2 million in grants empowering those who turn adversity into possibility.For more information and to view event photos, visit: https://www.openheartsfoundation.org gallery-2026

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