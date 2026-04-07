The Open Hearts Foundation Sets 2026 Celebration Weekend in Honor of Founder Jane Seymour’s 75th Birthday

Honorees include Andrea and Steven Ingle with Creative Kids and Laurie Meadoff with The CityKids Foundation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Open Hearts Foundation, founded by award-winning actress and philanthropist Jane Seymour, will host the 2026 Open Hearts Healing Arts Gala on Saturday, April 18, at Seymour’s private Malibu, CA estate. The Foundation, now in its 16th year, is hosting the annual to bring together leading voices in the arts and mental health for an evening of purpose and impact.The weekend kicks off Friday, April 17, with Jane’s Jubilee, a vibrant event celebrating Seymour’s 75th birthday at the legendary Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas, CA and the festivities continue Saturday, April 18, as Seymour welcomes Gala guests to her Malibu, CA home for an intimate sunset gathering overlooking the Pacific; an evening centered on gratitude, connection, and purpose.The Gala spotlights the Foundation’s expanded impact into arts-based mental health with extraordinary changemakers featuring powerful collaborations with nonprofit partners and honoring leaders whose work reflects resilience, compassion, and service. This year’s Open Hearts Award recipients are Andrea Ingle and Steven Ingle of Creative Kids (El Paso), and Laurie Meadoff of The CityKids Foundation (New York).“Andrea, Steven, and Laurie reflect the very heart of the Open Hearts philosophy,” states Seymour. “I’ve seen firsthand how the arts can carry us through life’s most difficult moments. To witness that same transformative power in their work is truly extraordinary.”Two major artistic presentations will anchor the Gala. Visionary artists Moises Roberto Belizario and Steven Prescod will share selections from their internationally acclaimed work, joined by an intergenerational choir from Urban Voices Project in partnership with The CityKids Foundation. Guests will also experience a powerful visual art installation from Creative Kids, featuring works created in the aftermath of the El Paso tragedy that express grief, resilience, and healing through creativity.Additional highlights include live and silent auctions and the launch of the newly created Celebrity Benefit Committee, with supporters including Randy Brown, Dianne Burnett, Leeza Gibbons, Heather Graham, Lesli Linka Glatter, Joe Lando, Christi Paul, Glenn and Mindy Stearns, Linda Thompson, and Sir Daniel Winn.Tickets, sponsorships, and advertising opportunities are now available, with proceeds supporting grassroots nonprofits transforming adversity into possibility. Learn more at Gala 2026 Open Hearts Foundation.Rooted in compassion and the Open Hearts Philosophy, the Foundation champions the arts as a powerful pathway to healing by building a collaborative, nationwide ecosystem of changemakers advancing mental health through creativity and community. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $2.2 million in grants empowering those who turn adversity into possibility.

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