Open Hearts Foundation Sets Landmark Weekend Celebrating 2026 Healing Arts Gala and Founder Jane Seymour’s 75th Birthday

Open Hearts Foundation founder and board member Jane Seymour holding bronze award

Gala and Jubilee Celebration To Take Place April 17 and 18 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Open Hearts Foundation is set to celebrate 15 years of empowering grassroot nonprofits that bring healing, hope, and mental health support through the arts with its 2026 Healing Arts Gala and a special event, Jane’s Jubliee, honoring co-founder Jane Seymour in recognition of her 75th birthday. Together, these two landmark events honor Seymour’s remarkable creative legacy, her unwavering philanthropic leadership, and the Foundation’s mission to directly financially support its nonprofit partners, making healing possible for people facing profound challenges.Jane Seymour’s 75th Birthday Jubilee is set Friday, April 17, 2026 at the famed Sagebrush Cantina. Western-themed, the day affair features a curated costume exhibition from Seymour’s most famous roles, wellness and hands on creative activities, meet and greets and a very special Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman cast reunion. The event is capped with the inaugural Leadership and Legacy Award with the honoree set to be announced at a later date.The 2026 Open Hearts Healing Arts Gala on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Seymour’s Malibu Estate, is an inspiring evening of fundraising and celebration of the power of the arts to heal, uplift and transform communities. Highlights for the Gala include performances by celebrated entertainers and nonprofit partners leading arts-based mental health programs, presentation of the Open Hearts Award honoring three extraordinary nonprofit leaders, Andrea & Steven Ingle of Creative Kids and Laurie Meadoff of The CityKids Foundation as well as a live auction of unique experiences and one of a kind items.“Milestones are meant to be shared and celebrated and as I enter into my 75th year and the Foundation into its 15th, we’re more excited than ever to come together to celebrate the impact that we’ve been able to make with organizations that have the ability to change lives,” said founder and board member, Seymour.Tickets for both events are on sale now on our website Rooted in compassion and the Open Hearts Philosophy, the Foundation champions the arts as a powerful pathway to healing by building a collaborative, nationwide ecosystem of changemakers advancing mental health through creativity and community. In 2026, the Foundation will deepen this commitment by prioritizing organizations leading the way in arts-based mental health support, amplifying their work and expanding access to healing nationwide.

