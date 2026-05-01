WKDD Raises $2,200 for Special Olympics Florida With 2nd Annual Bracket Challenge

Special Olympics Florida

For the second year running, Wooten, Kimbrough, Damaso, and Dennis, P.A. raised $2,200 for Special Olympics Florida through its Annual Charity Bracket Challenge

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the second consecutive year, Wooten, Kimbrough, Damaso, and Dennis, P.A. , one of Orlando's most established personal injury law firms, united members of the local legal community for a cause larger than the courtroom, raising a total of $2,200 for Special Olympics Florida through its Annual Charity Bracket Challenge.The bracket-style competition, which concluded the evening of April 6, 2026, invited attorneys, legal professionals, and community members across Central Florida to participate and contribute. One hundred percent of funds raised through the challenge, $1,100, were then matched dollar-for-dollar by the firm, bringing the total donation to $2,200. All proceeds benefit Special Olympics Florida, the nonprofit organization dedicated to providing year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.Now in its second year, the event has grown into a meaningful tradition within Orlando's legal community. By structuring the fundraiser as a bracket challenge, the firm transformed charitable giving into a competitive and engaging experience, encouraging participation from legal professionals who might not otherwise connect outside of professional settings. The format has proven effective, with participation and funds raised continuing to build on the event's inaugural success.Special Olympics Florida serves tens of thousands of athletes across the state, offering life-changing opportunities through sport, health, leadership, and community inclusion. Donations like those generated through the Charity Bracket Challenge directly support programming that empowers athletes to discover new strengths and build confidence both on and off the field."Supporting Special Olympics Florida is something we are genuinely proud of," said Justin Gutterman of Wooten, Kimbrough, Damaso, and Dennis, P.A. "The Charity Bracket Challenge has been a great way to engage our team while making a meaningful contribution to an organization that does incredible work for athletes across the state. We look forward to continuing and growing this tradition."The challenge reflects a broader commitment from Wooten, Kimbrough, Damaso, and Dennis, P.A. to give back to the communities it has served for more than 60 years. While the firm is widely recognized for recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for injured Floridians, initiatives like this underscore the belief that serving the community extends beyond the practice of law.The firm looks forward to growing the event further in future years, with the goal of expanding participation and increasing the impact on Special Olympics Florida athletes throughout Central Florida.About Wooten, Kimbrough, Damaso, and Dennis, P.A.Wooten, Kimbrough, Damaso, and Dennis, P.A. has been helping injured people in Orlando and throughout Florida since 1966. Ranked among the top Orlando personal injury law firms by U.S. News & World Report's Best Law Firms, the firm's trial lawyers have handled and won thousands of personal injury claims involving car accidents, truck accidents, medical malpractice, premises liability, and more. Partners are board certified by the Florida Bar in civil trial litigation. The firm is known for the exceptional personal care and attention given to each client, with every case handled directly by an attorney. Learn more at whkpa.com

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