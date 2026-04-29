Marc Robert Steinberg, Esq. of RGSG Receives Montgomery Bar Association's Lifetime Achievement Award

Marc Robert Steinberg

Marc Steinberg, Esq. of RGSG is honored with the Montgomery Bar Association's Lifetime Achievement Award for over 50 years of dedicated legal service.

COLMAR, PA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rubin, Glickman, Steinberg & Gifford, P.C., Colmar, Montgomery County, PA, is proud to announce that one of its founding partners, Marc Robert Steinberg, Esq., has been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award given by the Montgomery Bar Association at its Annual Business Meeting, recently held at the Blue Bell Country Club, Blue Bell, PA.The Montgomery Bar Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes attorneys who have made sustained, meaningful contributions to the legal profession and to the communities they serve throughout the course of their careers. Marc Steinberg has exemplified this standard for over five decades. As a co-founder of the Montgomery Child Advocacy Project (MCAP), an organization providing free legal representation to abused, neglected, and exploited children in Montgomery County, he has served as a volunteer attorney since its inception in 1999, and President of its Board of Directors for nineteen years. He is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Montgomery County Youth Center, and has served the Court as a Discovery Master/ Civil Case Hearing Officer for over thirty years. He has been named one of the Best Criminal Defense Attorneys in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania by national and local organizations, one of the Top 100 Lawyers in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania by Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, and has been named a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer each year since 2004. The law firm he helped build has earned a "Best Law Firm" designation from U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyersevery year since 2010. He is rated as “AV Preeminent” by Martindale Hubbell.Rubin, Glickman, Steinberg & Gifford, P.C. congratulates Marc on this well-deserved recognition and thanks the Montgomery Bar Association for honoring his decades of dedicated service to the legal community and to the residents of Montgomery and Bucks Counties, Pennsylvania.For more information about Rubin, Glickman, Steinberg & Gifford, P.C. and its legal team, please visit https://www.rgsglaw.com/attorneys/marc-robert-steinberg/ or contact the firm through its contact form Contact: Rubin, Glickman, Steinberg & Gifford, P.C. (215) 822-7575 www.rgsglaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.