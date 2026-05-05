Marsalisi Law Sponsors Pasadena Fundamental Elementary School to Support Teachers and Students in St. Petersburg

Marsalisi Law's sponsorship banner is displayed at Pasadena Fundamental Elementary School in St. Petersburg, FL, where the firm is supporting teacher appreciation initiatives and student enrichment programs for the current school year.

Marsalisi Law sponsors Pasadena Fundamental Elementary School, supporting St. Petersburg teachers and students through community investment.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marsalisi Law, a personal injury law firm deeply rooted in the St. Petersburg community, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of Pasadena Fundamental Elementary School for the remainder of the current school year. This sponsorship will provide resources for teacher appreciation initiatives and student enrichment programs, reflecting the firm’s ongoing commitment to investing in the local community. Pasadena Fundamental Elementary School, part of the Pinellas County Schools system, serves students from kindergarten through fifth grade and is known for its high-quality-regarded academic environment and educators' dedication."We are proud to support Pasadena Fundamental Elementary and the educators who show up every day for their students," said Frank P. Marsalisi , founder and attorney at Marsalisi Law. "Supporting local schools means investing in the future of St. Petersburg, and as a firm rooted in this community, that commitment matters to us."This sponsorship is one of several ways Marsalisi Law actively supports and engages with the St. Petersburg community. Frank P. Marsalisi serves as President of the Skyway Marina District and has previously served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees at St. Petersburg General Hospital. He is also a proud member of the Florida Justice Association, the Tampa Bay Trial Lawyers Association, and both the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce and the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce.In addition to its community involvement, Marsalisi Law has earned a number of distinguished professional recognitions over the course of its history. Frank P. Marsalisi has been recognized by Super Lawyers, a rating service that selects attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. He also holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the highest possible rating for legal ability and ethical standards, reflecting the trust and confidence of both clients and colleagues throughout the legal community. These honors stand alongside the firm's more than 300 five-star Google reviews , a testament to the personalized, results-driven representation it consistently delivers.About Marsalisi LawMarsalisi Law is a St. Petersburg-based personal injury law firm serving clients throughout the Tampa Bay region. The firm focuses on representing individuals injured in motor vehicle accidents and other personal injury incidents.Known for its client-focused approach, Marsalisi Law combines personalized attention with strategic, results-driven advocacy. The firm is committed to protecting the rights of the injured and pursuing maximum compensation, while providing clear guidance and compassionate support every step of the way. With 18 years of experience, millions of dollars recovered for injured victims, and a bilingual English and Spanish team available 24/7, Marsalisi Law is Where Law Gets Personal!

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