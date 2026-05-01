Cavalier High School visit the Pembina County Courthouse

On Thursday, April 30, 2026, students from Cavalier High School visited the Pembina County Courthouse to participate in a Mock Trial. Students stepped into various roles including jurors, witnesses, attorneys, a student judge, bailiff, and defendant, gaining first hand insight into how the justice system operates.

In the weeks leading up to the event, attorney Robert Fleming of Fleming Law in Cavalier worked with the students to help them prepare their case and understand their roles. Judge Kari Agotness presided over the mock trial, which concluded with the defendant being acquitted.