BlueGrace and DAT Bring LTL Quoting and Booking to RateView Subscribers

BlueGrace Logistics & DAT Connection

BlueGrace and DAT connect RateView subscribers to BlueShip®, delivering a frictionless path to LTL execution and a competitive advantage.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueGrace Logistics and DAT Freight & Analytics today announced that select DAT iQ RateView subscribers can now access BlueGrace's proprietary BlueShipplatform through a dedicated connection in RateView, giving shippers and brokers a frictionless path for strategic LTL execution and a competitive advantage in how they manage and optimize freight.“DAT has long been the go-to platform for truckload freight, and this is a natural evolution of that,” said Bobby Harris, Founder and CEO of BlueGrace Logistics. “By giving RateView subscribers a direct path to BlueShip’s LTL capabilities, we’re making it easier for shippers and brokers to execute on what they find in DAT without having to start over somewhere else.”How It WorksThrough the connection, select DAT iQ RateView subscribers can create a BlueShip account and begin quoting LTL shipments. BlueShip connects users to hundreds of vetted LTL carriers across the country, with pre-negotiated rates, real-time status updates, and dedicated support from BlueGrace logistics specialists. BlueShip’s key capabilities include:● Competitive LTL Pricing: Access pre-negotiated rates from a nationwide carrier network● Extensive Carrier Coverage: Connect with hundreds of trusted LTL carriers across lanes, service levels, and transit requirements● Fast, Digital Quoting: Generate quotes in seconds and book with confidence● Proven Carrier Reliability: Every carrier is vetted for service quality, on-time performance, and claims history● End-to-End Visibility: Real-time shipment tracking from pickup through delivery● Dedicated LTL Support: BlueGrace logistics specialists available for quoting, execution, and ongoing optimization“We’re excited to launch with BlueGrace as our first LTL partner,” said Kary Jablonski, EVP of DAT’s Broker Business. “Customers have been asking for easier access to LTL options, and this gives them a direct path from RateView intelligence to LTL execution. DAT focuses on data and workflow, while BlueGrace handles execution. It's a clean handoff."The connection launches initially for DAT iQ RateView standard subscribers, with a broader rollout planned in a subsequent phase.DAT customers can contact their DAT account representative for more information about eligibility and setup. Once a customer is set up and chooses to use BlueShip, BlueGrace will support them on LTL execution questions. BlueGrace manages all LTL shipments booked through BlueShip as the logistics provider of record; DAT remains a neutral marketplace and analytics provider.For inquires related to the connection, email DAT@bluegracegroup.com or call 888-535-9668. For more information about BlueGrace and DAT, visit MyBlueGrace.com or DAT.com About BlueGrace LogisticsBlueGrace Logistics is one of the nation's largest Managed Logistics providers, delivering customizable transportation management solutions that help shippers control freight spend through advanced technology and a broad network of trusted carriers. With offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S. and Mexico, including national headquarters in Tampa, BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information, visit mybluegrace.com.About DAT Freight & AnalyticsDAT Freight & Analytics operates DAT One, North America's largest truckload freight marketplace; Convoy Platform, an automated freight-matching technology; DAT iQ, the industry's leading freight data analytics service; Trucker Tools, the leader in load visibility; and DAT Outgo, the freight financial services platform. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights, informed by nearly 700,000 daily load posts and a database exceeding $1 trillion in freight market transactions.Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, DAT continues to set the standard for innovation in the trucking and logistics industry. Visit dat.com for more information.DAT Media Contact:Georgia Jablon, Corporate Communicationspr@dat.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.