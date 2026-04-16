BlueGrace Logistics Promotes Eric Stamm to Vice President of Technology

Eric Stamm, VP of Technology BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics announced the promotion of Eric Stamm to Vice President of Technology

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - BlueGrace Logistics , a leading Managed Logistics (3PL) provider operating throughout North America, is pleased to announce the promotion of Eric Stamm to Vice President of Technology, recognizing his decade-long contributions to the company and his leadership in driving technology forward.Eric joined BlueGrace in January 2015 as the company’s first QA team member, bringing a background in networking, systems administration, and software engineering. Over the past decade, he has advanced through roles spanning release management, architecture, and engineering leadership, reflecting both his technical range and his growth alongside the organization.Throughout his tenure, Eric has contributed to some of BlueGrace’s most significant technology milestones, spanning BlueShip platform development and infrastructure. Most notably, he has been a driving force behind the adoption of AI technologies across BlueGrace, championing innovative solutions that have meaningfully advanced both the product and the broader organization."Eric Stamm is the kind of leader who moves organizations forward,” said Eric Harrison, Chief Technology Officer of BlueGrace Logistics. “His ability to inspire his team while delivering meaningful results has been a cornerstone of our technological success. As Vice President of Technology, he will play a critical role in shaping our platform and our people, and I could not be more excited to see what he will continue to build in this role.”In his new role, Eric will oversee BlueGrace’s technology teams and take ownership of the health and direction of the company’s product suite. He will work cross-functionally to drive roadmap execution and platform growth, while also focusing on organizational development and the processes that support BlueGrace’s long-term technology strategy, including advanced AI development.BlueGrace Logistics is committed to developing the talent and technology that power its continued growth. Eric’s promotion reflects that commitment and the strength of the people behind it.About BlueGrace LogisticsBlueGrace Logistics is one of the nation’s largest Managed Logistics providers, delivering customizable transportation management solutions that help shippers control freight spend through advanced technology and a broad network of trusted carriers. With offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S. and Mexico, including national headquarters in Tampa, BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus , a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com

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