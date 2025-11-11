BlueGrace Expands with Acquisition of STB Freight Group

BlueGrace Logistics STB Acquisition

BlueGrace Logistics acquires STB Freight Group, expanding in the Midwest and giving customers access to advanced, tech-driven managed logistics services.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueGrace Logistics, (BlueGrace), a leading Managed Logistics (3PL) provider operating throughout North America, announced today the acquisition of STB Freight Group, a Michigan-based managed logistics company known for its customer-first approach and strong presence across the Midwest. The acquisition gives STB customers access to BlueGrace’s full suite of Managed Logistics, LTL, TL, refrigerated, and multimodal transportation services, supported by advanced technology and data-driven optimization.Founded in 2016, STB Freight Group has built a trusted customer base across industries such as retail, CPG, automotive, aerospace, USDA-regulated food, and general manufacturing. The company operated as a managed logistics provider with services covering the United States, Canada, and Mexico.“STB’s service-driven culture and commitment to transparency are a perfect fit for BlueGrace,” said Bobby Harris, Founder and CEO of BlueGrace Logistics. “By joining forces, STB customers gain access to our full Managed Logisticsplatform, providing proprietary optimization. offers end-to-end visibility, freight optimization, and analytics across all modes, including LTL, truckload, and parcel.“This is an exciting step for STB customers,” said Adam Blankenship, President of BlueGrace Logistics. “They now have the scale, technology, and resources of a national managed transportation provider while keeping the personal, service-first attention they have always enjoyed.”BlueGrace expects to integrate day-to-day operations into its broader organization, ensuring continuity for customers and a smooth alignment of services.About BlueGrace LogisticsBlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics [3PL] provider that helps shippers manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers across the country. With 9 offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S. and Mexico, including national headquarters in Tampa. BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus , a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com About STB Freight GroupFounded in 2016 and headquartered in Northville, Michigan, STB Freight Group provides trucking and logistics services throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. With a commitment to honesty, transparency, and customer service, STB supports industries ranging from automotive and aerospace to USDA-regulated suppliers and general manufacturing.

