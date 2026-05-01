Leading Early Learning Fellowship: A Professional Learning Series for Elementary School Administrators

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the fifth cohort of the Leading Early Learning Fellowship, which will launch during the 2026-2027 school year. Applications will be accepted through July 10, 2026.

As more Maine elementary schools expand their preschool offerings and implement whole-student approaches across the pre-K through grade 3 span, elementary administrators have expressed a need for professional learning tailored to early learning leadership. In response, the Maine DOE, in collaboration with two statewide early childhood organizations—the Maine Roads to Quality Professional Development Network and the Maine Association for the Education of Young Children—created the Leading Early Learning Fellowship, a dynamic professional learning series designed to meet these needs and support leadership development. Since its launch in 2021, the Fellowship has served five cohorts of elementary school leaders.

“Participating in the series has helped me to look at the decisions we make about our instructional programming and school community through the lens of early learning and what is developmentally appropriate for our youngest learners,” a participant from the first cohort said.

The Fellowship offers rich opportunities for participants to deepen their understanding of early learning pedagogy and best practices for supporting students and educators across pre-K through grade 3. The experience includes a blend of asynchronous learning modules, facilitated online professional learning communities, and in-person gatherings, which support participants in achieving the following outcomes:

Increasing their knowledge of early childhood development and pedagogy.

Strengthening early childhood leadership abilities within their school administrative units (SAUs) and communities.

Identifying resources and key components of high-quality early childhood programming.

Engaging with a network of colleagues to grow their understanding of early childhood.

“I really enjoyed the variety of materials and activities in which we were engaged—videos, utilizing the observation and reflection tools, and the readings. Also, it was a great group of people to interact with, both online and in-person,” a participant from the third cohort said.

To learn more, please review the informational guide, which includes full program details and the application link. The 2026-2027 cohort will include up to 30 participants. Again, applications will be accepted through July 10, 2026. Once capacity is reached, a waiting list will be created.

For additional information, please contact Maine DOE Director of Early Learning Lee Anne Larsen at leeann.larsen@maine.gov.