Maine DOE Update – May 1, 2026

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Request for Applications Now Open for Maine Career Pathways Pilot Opportunity

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), in collaboration with the Maine Department of Labor (DOL), has issued a Request for Applications (RFA) for funding from eligible organizations for the Maine Career Pathways (MCP) pilot opportunity. | More

Community Schools Updates: Maine DOE Announces 2026-2027 Grantees and Request for Information from SAU Leaders

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce the completion of the Community Schools Request for Application (RFA) process for the 2026-2027 school year. This funding is provided pursuant to M.R.S. Title 20-A, §15689-A, under which the Maine Education Commissioner may provide funding to school administrative units (SAUs) to support the establishment of a community school(s). | More

Recognizing the Importance of Financial Literacy and Personal Finance Education

This article was written by Maine Department of Education (DOE) Financial Literacy Teacher Leader Fellow Mark Ashe, who currently teaches at Cape Elizabeth High School. It highlights information and resources for National Financial Literacy Month. | More

Grant Opportunity Announcement: Inclusive Higher Education Grant Program

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce the Inclusive Higher Education Grant Program, a competitive funding opportunity designed to expand and strengthen postsecondary education options for students with intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities, and autism spectrum disorder. | More

Nearly 500 Individuals Gather for Maine’s Second Annual Inclusive Education Conference

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education, in partnership with the University of Maine at Farmington (UMF), proudly hosted the second annual Maine Inclusive Education Conference on April 8, 2026, at the Augusta Civic Center, welcoming nearly 500 educators, administrators, families, and community partners from across the state. | More

Maine Roads to Quality Professional Development Network Seeking Feedback on Needs Assessment Survey

The Maine Roads to Quality Professional Development Network (MRTQ PDN), in partnership with the Catherine Cutler Institute at the University of Southern Maine, the University of Maine Center for Community Inclusion and Disability Studies, and the Maine Afterschool Network, is conducting a needs assessment survey to better understand practitioner interests related to professional development in early childhood and out-of-school-time programs. | More

Alternative Education Association of Maine Hosts Spring Conference in Waterville

The Alternative Education Association (AEA) of Maine successfully hosted its 2026 Spring Conference on Friday, March 27, 2026, at Colby College in Waterville. The conference theme, “Building Resilience for All,”brought together alternative education teachers, administrators, superintendents, and school staff from across the state for a day of learning, collaboration, and renewed energy. | More

Maine Middle Schools Invited to Join the 2026 Life Happens Outside® Challenge

Teens to Trails has brought back its annual statewide challenge for a week of outdoor time in May, with cash prizes for top-participating schools. Last spring, 6,454 Maine middle school students logged nearly 5 million minutes outdoors in a single week. The idea is simple: Time outside is good for kids. | More

Alternative Education Association of Maine Seeking Nominations for Alternative Educator of the Year, Martin Mackey Memorial Scholarship, and Retiree Recognition Program

The Alternative Education Association (AEA) of Maine is currently accepting nominations for the 2025-2026 Alternative Educator of the Year award and the 2025-2026 Martin Mackey Memorial Scholarship for graduating seniors. AEA of Maine is also seeking submissions for a program honoring alternative education teachers and support staff who are retiring at the end of this school year. Submissions for all three opportunities are due by May 15, 2026. | More

Nominations Open for 2026 Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance Teacher of the Year Awards

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2026 Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (AHPERD) Teacher of the Year awards. Nominations are due by Saturday, May 30, 2026. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Mount Abram High School Students Experience the Arts in New York City

Thanks to a generous grant from the Carrabassett Valley School Committee, Mount Abram High School students (MSAD 58) have had the opportunity over the past two years to experience immersive, real-world learning through arts-focused trips to New York City. These experiences have brought classroom lessons to life in one of the world’s most vibrant cultural hubs. | More

ExCEL: A Relationship-Centered Alternative Education Program at MSAD 15

As students at MSAD 15’s Gray-New Gloucester High School settle into their seats for English class, a calm, authentic energy fills the room. Laura Fralich, Expanding Choices for Each Learner (ExCEL) Alternative Education teacher, prepares to begin, having arranged her classroom so that the desks form a circle, and everyone can see one another. She starts each class by asking students a reflective question, intending to build relationships and community, which is the foundation of ExCEL. | More

vStudent Leadership on Display During Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School’s ‘Respect Day’

Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School recently hosted its annual “Respect Day,” a student-led event intended to support global citizenship and cultural understanding among youth by allowing students to engage in workshops offered by community partners and educators. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Leading Early Learning Fellowship: A Professional Learning Series for Elementary School Administrators

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the fifth cohort of the Leading Early Learning Fellowship, which will launch during the 2026-2027 school year. Applications will be accepted through July 10, 2026. | More

Reminder: 2026 For ME Instructional Programs Overview and Summer Training Opportunities

Since 2018, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has adapted and piloted the For ME Instructional Programs for early elementary grades (pre-K to grade 2), based on the Boston Public Schools’ evidence-based Focus Curricula. These open-source, developmentally appropriate instructional programs are interdisciplinary and align with Maine’s learning standards. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.